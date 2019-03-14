Paul Scholes Resigns as Oldham Manager After 1 Month in Charge

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

OLDHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Paul Scholes the head coach / manager of Oldham Athletic during the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Crew Alexandra at Boundary Park on February 16, 2019 in Oldham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has resigned as the manager of Oldham Athletic just one month into the job.

Scholes was appointed as boss of the League 2 side in February and took charge of just seven matches before walking away from the position.

Simon Peach of the Press Association confirmed the 44-year-old's resignation and relayed a statement he had issued:

Squawka Football broke down how Scholes got on in his matches in charge at Boundary Park:

According to Jack Gaughan of the MailOnline, the ex-Red Devils star took the position at his boyhood club on the proviso that there would be no interference in playing matters from owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport said he's not surprised to see Scholes walk away from the role:

The job was his first in football management, having retired from the game in 2013 after a remarkable playing career.

Scholes is regarded as one of the finest midfielders ever to play for the Red Devils and was crucial to their dominance of the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson. In two spells at United—separated by a brief retirement—he won the Premier League 11 times, the FA Cup three times and the UEFA Champions League twice.

Despite failing to kick on under Scholes, Oldham are in little danger of being dragged into a relegation battle this season, nor are they likely to push for the playoffs, as they are nine points adrift of Colchester United in seventh with nine games to play.

