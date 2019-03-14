SEC Tournament 2019: Round 2 Scores, Updated Bracket, Quarterfinals Schedule

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The SEC men's basketball tournament will feature several teams not only hoping to make a deep run in this event but also in the NCAA tournament.

Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State all entered Thursday trying to improve upon their tournament resumes, either to earn a spot in the field or solidify a better seed for next week.

In the meantime, each of these teams and others traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, with the intention of winning an SEC title. This created plenty of excitement on a busy day at Bridgestone Arena.

Thursday's Schedule/Results

No. 8 Florida def. No. 9 Arkansas 66-50

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri; 3 p.m. ET (SECN)

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama; 7 p.m. ET (SECN)

No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M; 9 p.m. ET (SECN)

Quarterfinal Schedule

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida; 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn/No. 12 Missouri; 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Ole Miss/No. 10 Alabama; 7 p.m. ET (SECN)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State/No. 11 Texas A&M; 9 p.m. ET (SECN)

Updated bracket available at NCAA.com.

Florida 66, Arkansas 50

A big day from Keyontae Johnson was enough to lift Florida into the quarterfinals.

The freshman put himself in rare territory with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win:

KeVaughn Allen also stepped up with 17, including key points down the stretch.

Florida entered the day with tons of pressure squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.

This urgency didn't lead to a lot of success early on as Arkansas rode its star big man Daniel Gafford:

Gafford finished with 15 points and six rebounds despite suffering a shoulder injury in the second half. This issue appeared to limit him down the stretch.

The Gators took advantage, gaining a little bit more breathing room after just a two-point halftime lead.

Up six points with four minutes remaining, Florida scored the next 10 points in a run that helped pull away and seal the win over the tournament's No. 9 seed.

While Gafford wasn't himself down the stretch, Johnson still showed impressive energy and toughness in the post to help the favorites earn a much-needed victory.

Florida will now try to remove all doubts on Selection Sunday by upsetting No. 1 seed LSU in the quarterfinal Friday. Arkansas will hope its season can continue by getting a bid in one of the other postseason tournaments.