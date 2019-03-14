Big 12 Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2019 Big 12 men's basketball tournament rolled on Thursday with the quarterfinal round at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

It marked the first appearance of the event for the conference's top six seeds, who all received a bye in the opening round. The Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders tied for the best record in Big 12 play during the regular season at 14-4.

Let's check out all of the important details for Thursday's action and Friday's semifinals, which will be updated through the conclusion of play in K.C. That's followed by a recap of each game.

Thursday's Quarterfinal Scores

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU (2:30 p.m. ET)

Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 West Virginia (7 p.m. ET)

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas (9 p.m. ET)

Friday's Semifinal Schedule

Game 7: Iowa State vs. Game 4 Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (9 p.m. ET)

To view an updated tournament bracket, visit the Big 12's official website.

Iowa State Cyclones 83, Baylor Bears 66

Iowa State used a late run to build a nine-point halftime lead after a back-and-forth contest for much of the opening half, and it never relinquished the advantage to punch its semifinal ticket.

Freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker led the offensive charge for the Cyclones with five three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points. Marial Shayok (18 points), Lindell Wigginton (16) and Tyrese Haliburton (13) also reached double figures in scoring for the well-balanced No. 5 seed.

Iowa State came into the Big 12 tournament needing to showcase some signs of life after dropping five of its last six games, including a three-game losing streak snapped by Thursday's win. It also exacted some revenge after losing both regular-season contests against the Bears.

Mario Kegler tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Baylor, while Makai Mason added 14 points and five assists in the lopsided loss.

The Bears entered the game as a projected No. 9 seed for the NCAA tournament, per Bracket Matrix. The quarterfinal loss shouldn't be enough to drop them from the big dance. They could slide down to a No. 10 seed, though.

Meanwhile, Iowa State could still do wonders for its own March Madness seeding by winning the Big 12 title.