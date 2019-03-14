Big East Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Big East men's basketball tournament quarterfinals present a chance for the top teams in the conference to finally get their postseason started.

Villanova, Marquette and others entered the day looking to build off their strong regular seasons while improving their NCAA tournament profile. However, every team went to Madison Square Garden in New York with a chance to bring home a conference championship and won't go away without a fight.

Crazy things seem to happen every year at the Big East tournament, which always makes it a must-watch event.

Follow along for the latest from Thursday's action.

Thursday's Schedule/Results

No. 1 Villanova def. No. 8 Providence 73-62

No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton; 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John's; 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown; 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Semifinal Schedule

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Xavier/No. 5 Creighton; 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

No. 2 Marquette/No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown; 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Updated bracket available at NCAA.com.

Villanova 73, Providence 62

Villanova faced plenty of resistance in the first quarterfinal, but the defending champions kept its dream of another conference title alive with a hard-fought win.

Eric Paschall was a dominant force on both ends, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Although the final score might not show it, it was a back-and-forth battle throughout, with each team getting hot at different times.

While Villanova built a seven-point lead at halftime, Providence continued to fight back to keep the game close:

The Friars tied the game at 44-44 with under 10 minutes left in regulation and seemed to have a lot of momentum, but the Wildcats showed they can't be kept down for too long.

Collin Gillespie made big shots throughout, finishing 5-of-10 from three-point range on his way to 19 points to go with his six assists.

Providence simply couldn't keep up with its 25 percent shooting from three-point range. Alpha Diallo ended the day with 14 points, but he was also responsible for five of the team's 19 turnovers in the loss.

The Friars will likely now hope for an NIT bid or some other tournament, because they are not going dancing.

Villanova will hope the strong second half will fuel the team to a deep run in this event, starting with the semifinals against either Xavier or Creighton.