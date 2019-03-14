FIA Formula 1 Director Charlie Whiting Dies at Age 66

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charlie Whiting, the FIA's director of Formula One, died on Thursday at the age of 66 after suffering a pulmonary embolism in Melbourne, Australia.

FIA president Jean Todt paid tribute to his former colleague and one of the longstanding figures in the sport, per ESPN:

"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's passing. Charlie Whiting was a great race director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula One who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport.

"Formula One has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie. All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motor sport community go out to his family, friends, and all Formula One lovers."

News of Whiting's death came three days before he was due to officiate the season-opening 2019 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacted to the news:

Ross Brawn, managing director of motorsports at Formula 1, said he was devastated and called Whiting's death "a great loss not only for me personally but also the entire Formula 1 family, the FIA and motorsport as a whole."

Broadcasters David Croft and Karun Chandhok posted tributes to Whiting:

Whiting made his initial break into F1 with Hesketh Racing in 1977 before joining Bernie Ecclestone's Brabham team the following year, helping them win world championships in 1981 and 1983. His first role with the FIA came in 1988 as a technical delegate, and he eventually became F1 director in 1997.

He was responsible for the day-to-day management on race weekends, inspecting cars and enforcing FIA rules on the grid, as well as being responsible for the lights that start each race.

Motorsports icon Mario Andretti paid his respects:

No information on Whiting's replacement for the race in Melbourne or further ahead was made available.