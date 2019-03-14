NIT 2019: Updated Format, Latest Bracketology Predictions and Insight

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2019 NIT is shaping up to be a showcase of the best mid-major programs in college basketball.

Due to upsets in conference tournaments and the unknown fate of teams on the bubble, programs such as Campbell, South Dakota State and Loyola-Chicago will be playing in the NIT.

UNC-Greensboro, Furman, Belmont and Lipscomb could join the mid-major powers mentioned above if the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection committee leans more toward power-conference teams when discussing the final at-large bids.

In addition to the best mid-major teams, a collection of average power-conference programs are projected to be playing in the NIT.

Regardless of what their motivation is, the teams heading to the NIT will be driven to finish their respective seasons on a high note after suffering disappointment at the start of March.

Updated Format

The bracket format of the NIT hasn't changed, as 32 teams are set to participate in the tournament, but there are some rule changes for the tournament.

The three-point line will be extended by one foot, eight inches, the free-throw line will be widened to 16 feet, the shot clock resets to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound and team fouls will be reset at the 10-minute mark of each half, according to NCAA.com.

This isn't the first time the NCAA has experimented with regulations at the NIT, as it's done so in four of the last five years with a variety of rule tweaks.

Latest NIT Projections

Belmont, Lipscomb, UNC-Greensboro Forced To Settle For NIT Berths

While it would be nice to see more mid-majors represented in the NCAA tournament with at-large berths, it doesn't appear that's going to happen.

Belmont, Lipscomb and UNC-Greensboro are all on the outside looking in, according to the latest projection from ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi.

Of the three teams mentioned above, Belmont looks to be in the best shape as one of Lunardi's first four out, but it is buried behind Indiana, Clemson and Creighton, two of which are still alive in their conference tournaments.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Belmont, who is led by potential NBA prospect Dylan Windler, has two wins over Murray State from the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and victories over Lipscomb and UCLA that boost up its nonconference resume.

Lipscomb's best win is against TCU, but losses to fellow bubble teams Belmont and Clemson should have it destined for the NIT.

UNC-Greesnboro played in arguably the toughest mid-major conference, but that likely won't do it much good, as the Southern Conference is still projected to just get conference champion Wofford into the Big Dance.

Belmont is in the best shape to pick up a No. 1 seed in the NIT, as it appears to be one of the first four teams out of the Big Dance.

If they don't receive No. 1 seeds, UNC-Greensboro and Lipscomb should be No. 2 seeds, as SB Nation's John Templon pointed out in his latest NIT bracketology.

Texas, Indiana, Alabama Join Belmont As No. 1 Seeds

After barely missing out on the NCAA tournament, Texas, Indiana and Alabama are projected to land No. 1 seeds alongside Belmont as the first four teams out of the field of 68.

The Longhorns, Hoosiers and Crimson Tide are still alive in their respective conference tournaments, but they all have uphill climbs to face.

Texas opens the Big 12 tournament with Kansas, and a loss should drop it from Lunardi's last four in category.

John Weast/Getty Images

Indiana and Alabama are both in the last four out, according to Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com, while the Crimson Tide are considered one of the next four out by Lunardi.

Even if Indiana beats Ohio State Thursday, there's no guarantee of it knocking off Michigan State for a third time to seal its NCAA tournament bid.

As for Alabama, it has to beat Ole Miss and Kentucky in consecutive days at the SEC tournament in order to feel safe.

While all three power-conference teams are capable of pushing their higher-seeded opposition, they'll come up just short and land No. 1 seeds in the NIT instead.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

