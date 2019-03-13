Big 12 Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket and Schedule

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Big 12 men's basketball season featured an unusual end, as Kansas did not claim at least a share of the regular-season title for the first time since 2004.

KU is therefore used to being the clear favorite entering the conference tournament, but that isn't the case this year. That distinction belongs to Texas Tech, who OddsShark listed as a +140 favorite ($100 bet to win $140) to hoist the trophy.

Here's a look at some first-round scores, the Big 12 tournament bracket and schedule, as well as quick recaps on the tournament's first two games Wednesday.

Round 1 Scores

No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia: To Be Played

Bracket and Schedule

Junior guard Desmond Bane hit the game-winning three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining as No. 8 TCU beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 73-70 on Wednesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Horned Frogs led by as many as 21 points in the second half and never trailed until the final 27 seconds. However, the Cowboys went on a 38-15 run to take a 70-68 advantage after free throws from junior guard Lindy Waters III.

But Bane responded with the go-ahead three to give TCU the lead for good. Waters missed a jumper to take the lead, and senior guard Alex Robinson closed the scoring with two free throws.

TCU sophomore forward Kouat Noi posted 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. Freshman center Kevin Samuel scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high nine boards.

Waters and freshman forward Yor Anei each scored 17 points for the Cowboys, who ended their season with a 12-20 record.

The 20-12 Horned Frogs will face No. 1 Kansas State on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will televise the game.

