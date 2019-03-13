Big East Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket and Schedule

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The 2019 Big East tournament opened play Wednesday, with four teams battling for spots in the quarterfinals.

Below is a look at the action from Day 1 as well as an overview of the tournament.

2019 Big East Tournament Schedule/Results—First Round (March 13)

No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m. ET

2019 Big East Tournament Schedule—Quarterfinals (March 14)

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence, 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Marquette vs. St. John's-DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. ET

*Full bracket available on the Big East's official website

Providence 80, Butler 57

The Providence Friars had a tough time getting anything going against the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, but they managed to overcome a slow start in time to advance to the quarterfinals.

Butler opened the game by scoring 10 of the first 12 points, grabbing an early eight-point lead. That was made possible by a slow start by Providence, which managed just seven points in the first 10 minutes.

But once the Friars got into a rhythm, there was no slowing them down.

Providence put up 31 points in the final nine minutes and 30 seconds of the first half to take an 11-point lead into the break. And it was junior guard Maliek White who paced the Friars early on with 13 first-half points.

While Providence struggled out of the gates to start the game, it came out of the locker room for the second half ready to play. The Friars blew the game wide-open by widening the margin to 21 less than eight minutes into the second half, behind a 33-14 run that start late in the first half.

The lead would swell to 26 at one point, as the outcome was never in doubt after halftime.

Providence shot 47.8 from three-point range while draining 11 triples for the game.

Add that to a 55.8 field-goal percentage, and the Friars had the recipe for success.

White led all scorers with 19 points, as Alpha Diallo (18 points), David Duke (16) and Isaiah Jackson (13) all reached double figures in a balanced attack for Providence. Jordan Tucker posted a team-high 14 points for Butler.

It marked the third meeting between these two teams since Feb. 26, with Providence taking each game. While the Bulldogs managed to force overtime in the first game, they were not able to provide much competition in either of the last two contests. The Friars held a 27-point lead at one point in the March 9 clash before coasting to a 13-point victory.

Providence will now face top-seeded Villanova on Thursday in the quarterfinals.