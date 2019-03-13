Bears Rumors: HaHa Clinton-Dix Visiting Chicago amid Redskins Contract Talks

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are reportedly hosting former Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins safety HaHa Clinton-Dix Wednesday and Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although the Redskins are reportedly trying to re-sign the free agent, the two sides haven't been able to agree to a deal yet.

The safety has played all 80 possible games of his career, starting every week since midway through his rookie season. He has shown his versatility on the field, totaling 14 interceptions over the past five years while also averaging over 90 tackles per season.He was traded from Green Bay to Washington last season for a fourth-round pick but combined for 93 tackles with three interceptions between the two locations.

The Redskins liked his play enough that they want to bring him back to pair with the recently signed Landon Collins, per Rapoport.

However, Chicago has a big need at safety after losing Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Bears had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL last year and have high expectations again this year, but the team needs someone else to play in the defensive backfield alongside All-Pro Eddie Jackson. Pairing the Alabama product with another one could be a good place to start.

Clinton-Dix likely won't be able to fully replace Amos in the lineup, but his production and experience could make him a valued addition if he comes at a discount.