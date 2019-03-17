NCAA Bracket 2019: Highlighting Favorites and Cinderella Teams for March Madness

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The NCAA tournament is set, which means It's time to fill out your brackets.

If you want to win your pool, you usually need to correctly pick the winner as well as find a few sleepers that exceed expectations. While the tournament is usually unpredictable, you can find teams in both of these categories if you know where to look.

Here are some top teams you can pick to win it all as well as some Cinderellas who can make a run over the next few weeks.

First-Round Matchups

East Region

No. 1. Duke vs. No. 16 NC Central/N. Dakota State

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

South Region

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate

Midwest Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickenson/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15. Montana

Favorites to Win a Championship

Duke

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

When healthy, this is the most talented team in college basketball.

Zion Williamson was been limited by a knee injury, but he is the biggest difference-maker in the sport when he is 100 percent. He is nearly unstoppable in the paint, averaging 22.1 points per game on 69.3 percent shooting this year. On defense, he makes an impact both inside and out, currently averaging 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

He also takes the pressure off RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish, who are excellent perimeter scorers who can create their own shots against any defense.

Adding in an elite defender in Tre Jones and former 4- and 5-star recruits turned into role players, the Blue Devils have all the tools to win it all.

Out of the five losses this year, three of them came with Williamson injured and one came without Reddish and Jones leaving early with an injury.

Depth is a concern, but when everyone is on the court, this is as deadly of a team as there is in college basketball.

Virginia

It's understandable to be hesitant about picking Virginia.

The team was the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed last year. It's other losses in the last five years have been to two No. 4 seeds, a No. 7 seed and a No. 10 seed despite usually being the higher-ranked squad.

However, Villanova also had a reputation of disappointing losses until breaking through with two national titles in the last three years.

Virginia could do the same with a defense that is once again one of the best in the country. The difference this year is the offense, which averages more than 70 points per game for just the second time in the Tony Bennett era.

Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are as good of a trio as there is in this tournament and they will be able to prevent any extended scoring droughts that have haunted the Cavaliers in the past. This could be enough to get Virginia over the top to contend for a title.

Gonzaga

The loss to Saint Mary's is the lasting memory going into the tournament, but you can't forget about the 21-straight wins that came before the WCC final.

Gonzaga boasts arguably the best frontcourt in college basketball with Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke taking turns making plays in the post. The return of Killian Tillie makes the team even more dangerous with another option who can score inside or out.

All three of those players are also juniors to pair with fifth-year senior Josh Perkins, giving the squad a lot of experience going into the tournament. Perkins and Tillie can especially be relied upon after playing in the NCAA championship game two years back.

The talent from top to bottom helped the Bulldogs beat Duke on a neutral floor earlier in the year, which was the Blue Devils' only loss at full strength.

If Zach Norvell Jr. makes his shots and everyone else plays to their abilities, Gonzaga has what it takes to finally bring home a title.

Cinderella Teams

Murray State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This likely won't be the first or last time you hear about Ja Morant, but he deserves his recognition.

The guard was listed as the No. 3 pick in the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman thanks to his enormous upside, but his production showed he is capable of making an impact right now.

Morant currently averages 24.6 points as well as an NCAA-best 10 assists per game, the kind of numbers rarely seen at any level of the sport. He can consistently get into the paint and score at the rim, and when teams collapse, he always seems to find an open teammate.

Guard play can play such a big role in March and Morant is as good as there is in college basketball.

Marquette has its own elite guard in Markus Howard, but in a rare situation, he might not be the best player on the court.

If Morant gets enough help from Shaq Buchanan, Tevin Brown and others, the Racers could be playing in the second weekend.

Saint Mary's

The WCC championship game might not have been an indictment on Gonzaga but instead proof of Saint Mary's talent.

The Gaels enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 31 overall team in the KenPom, well ahead of their 11 seed. This is ahead of higher-seeded like Iowa, VCU, Cincinnati and Minnesota.

By avoiding mistakes, the offense remains efficient enough to beat a lot of teams.

Of course, this isn't just a small school that relies upon good passing and teamwork. Jordan Ford is an impressive perimeter scorer, averaging 21.3 points per game while knocking down 42.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

He can take over games and carry Saint Mary's to a win or two in the tournament.

Villanova is the defending champion but didn't have quite as strong of a season this year and is over-reliant on the three-point shot, making the squad ripe for an upset.

Nevada

The resume wasn't enough for Nevada to get a higher seed, especially with an extremely weak strength of schedule. Still, that shouldn't prevent the team from being a dangerous opponent in March.

Nevada entered the year as No. 7 in the preseason AP Poll due to the talent on the roster, while the 29-4 record showed the team mostly lived up to expectations. Even with a few bad games, the squad found ways to win throughout the season and would likely have done it just as often against tougher competition.

Between Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline, the Wolfpack have several versatile players who are mismatches on the court and can score a variety of ways.

There is also a lot of experience with six seniors and a junior making up the top seven players in total minutes this year. Although the reliance on transfers means they haven't been playing together all four years, there is clearly plenty of chemistry on the roster.

Caroline was also out for the team's Mountain West tournament loss to San Diego State, but head coach Eric Musselman said afterwards it was for "precautionary reasons," per Adam Soboleski of the Associated Press. This means the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer should likely be back in the lineup for the NCAA tournament.

Top programs like Florida, Michigan and Texas Tech stand in the way of a possible deep run, but the Wolfpack have as much talent as anyone and could even reach the Elite Eight.