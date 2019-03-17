NCAA Bracket 2019: Highlighting Favorites and Cinderella Teams for March Madness

NCAA Bracket 2019: Highlighting Favorites and Cinderella Teams for March MadnessMarch 17, 2019
The NCAA tournament is set, which means It's time to fill out your brackets.
If you want to win your pool, you usually need to correctly pick the winner as well as find a few sleepers that exceed expectations. While the tournament is usually unpredictable, you can find teams in both of these categories if you know where to look.
Here are some top teams you can pick to win it all as well as some Cinderellas who can make a run over the next few weeks.
First-Round Matchups
East Region
No. 1. Duke vs. No. 16 NC Central/N. Dakota State
No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF
No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley
South Region
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate
Midwest Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State
No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickenson/Prairie View A&M
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15. Montana
Favorites to Win a Championship
Duke
When healthy, this is the most talented team in college basketball.
Zion Williamson was been limited by a knee injury, but he is the biggest difference-maker in the sport when he is 100 percent. He is nearly unstoppable in the paint, averaging 22.1 points per game on 69.3 percent shooting this year. On defense, he makes an impact both inside and out, currently averaging 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
He also takes the pressure off RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish, who are excellent perimeter scorers who can create their own shots against any defense.
Adding in an elite defender in Tre Jones and former 4- and 5-star recruits turned into role players, the Blue Devils have all the tools to win it all.
Out of the five losses this year, three of them came with Williamson injured and one came without Reddish and Jones leaving early with an injury.
Depth is a concern, but when everyone is on the court, this is as deadly of a team as there is in college basketball.
Virginia
It's understandable to be hesitant about picking Virginia.
The team was the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed last year. It's other losses in the last five years have been to two No. 4 seeds, a No. 7 seed and a No. 10 seed despite usually being the higher-ranked squad.
However, Villanova also had a reputation of disappointing losses until breaking through with two national titles in the last three years.
Virginia could do the same with a defense that is once again one of the best in the country. The difference this year is the offense, which averages more than 70 points per game for just the second time in the Tony Bennett era.
Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are as good of a trio as there is in this tournament and they will be able to prevent any extended scoring droughts that have haunted the Cavaliers in the past. This could be enough to get Virginia over the top to contend for a title.
Gonzaga
The loss to Saint Mary's is the lasting memory going into the tournament, but you can't forget about the 21-straight wins that came before the WCC final.
Gonzaga boasts arguably the best frontcourt in college basketball with Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke taking turns making plays in the post. The return of Killian Tillie makes the team even more dangerous with another option who can score inside or out.
All three of those players are also juniors to pair with fifth-year senior Josh Perkins, giving the squad a lot of experience going into the tournament. Perkins and Tillie can especially be relied upon after playing in the NCAA championship game two years back.
The talent from top to bottom helped the Bulldogs beat Duke on a neutral floor earlier in the year, which was the Blue Devils' only loss at full strength.
If Zach Norvell Jr. makes his shots and everyone else plays to their abilities, Gonzaga has what it takes to finally bring home a title.
Cinderella Teams
Murray State
This likely won't be the first or last time you hear about Ja Morant, but he deserves his recognition.
The guard was listed as the No. 3 pick in the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman thanks to his enormous upside, but his production showed he is capable of making an impact right now.
Morant currently averages 24.6 points as well as an NCAA-best 10 assists per game, the kind of numbers rarely seen at any level of the sport. He can consistently get into the paint and score at the rim, and when teams collapse, he always seems to find an open teammate.
Guard play can play such a big role in March and Morant is as good as there is in college basketball.
Marquette has its own elite guard in Markus Howard, but in a rare situation, he might not be the best player on the court.
If Morant gets enough help from Shaq Buchanan, Tevin Brown and others, the Racers could be playing in the second weekend.
Saint Mary's
The WCC championship game might not have been an indictment on Gonzaga but instead proof of Saint Mary's talent.
The Gaels enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 31 overall team in the KenPom, well ahead of their 11 seed. This is ahead of higher-seeded like Iowa, VCU, Cincinnati and Minnesota.
By avoiding mistakes, the offense remains efficient enough to beat a lot of teams.
Of course, this isn't just a small school that relies upon good passing and teamwork. Jordan Ford is an impressive perimeter scorer, averaging 21.3 points per game while knocking down 42.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
He can take over games and carry Saint Mary's to a win or two in the tournament.
Villanova is the defending champion but didn't have quite as strong of a season this year and is over-reliant on the three-point shot, making the squad ripe for an upset.
Nevada
The resume wasn't enough for Nevada to get a higher seed, especially with an extremely weak strength of schedule. Still, that shouldn't prevent the team from being a dangerous opponent in March.
Nevada entered the year as No. 7 in the preseason AP Poll due to the talent on the roster, while the 29-4 record showed the team mostly lived up to expectations. Even with a few bad games, the squad found ways to win throughout the season and would likely have done it just as often against tougher competition.
Between Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline, the Wolfpack have several versatile players who are mismatches on the court and can score a variety of ways.
There is also a lot of experience with six seniors and a junior making up the top seven players in total minutes this year. Although the reliance on transfers means they haven't been playing together all four years, there is clearly plenty of chemistry on the roster.
Caroline was also out for the team's Mountain West tournament loss to San Diego State, but head coach Eric Musselman said afterwards it was for "precautionary reasons," per Adam Soboleski of the Associated Press. This means the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer should likely be back in the lineup for the NCAA tournament.
Top programs like Florida, Michigan and Texas Tech stand in the way of a possible deep run, but the Wolfpack have as much talent as anyone and could even reach the Elite Eight.
Complete March Madness Interactive Bracket
• 1-seeds: Duke, Virginia, UNC, Gonzaga • Michigan State in Duke’s region 👀 • Midwest region features UNC, UK, KU