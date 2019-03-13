Big Ten Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Round 2 Schedule

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2019 Big Ten tournament tipped off Wednesday evening with the bottom seeds breaking in the court for what's to come once the top four seeds begin action on Friday.

First up was the No. 12 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers. In the regular season, Rutgers defeated Nebraska 76-69. Neither team is within sniffing range of an NCAA tournament bid, so this game was for bragging rights.

Below is everything you need to know about Day 1 of the Big Ten tournament ahead of the nightcap between the 11th-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini and 14th-seeded Northwestern Wildcats.

Wednesday's Schedule and Results

No. 13 Nebraska def. No. 12 Rutgers, 68-61

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern at 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday's Round 2 Schedule

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, 12:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 5 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 25 min. after end of previous game (BTN)

No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions, 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Illinois or Northwestern vs. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes, 25 min. after end of previous game (BTN)

To view the full bracket, visit the Big Ten's official website.

Recap

Nebraska Cornhuskers 68, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 61

Rutgers turned the ball over an astounding 22 times but made up for it for most of the game by shooting 49 percent from the field. Despite only shooting 40.4 percent from the field, Nebraska lingered behind an impressive performance from senior guard James Palmer Jr. before taking complete control of the game in the final minutes.

The next closest Cornhusker was senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. with 11 points.

The Huskers needed a big game from Palmer, who exploded for 34 points and two key steals, with only six scholarship players and two walk-ons suited up because of injuries elsewhere on the roster. One of those walk-ons, junior guard Johnny Trueblood, drew a round of cheers when he entered the game in the second half:

Behind 16 points from junior forward Eugene Omoruyi, the Scarlet Knights bench had to step up. Even though Rutgers outscored Nebraska 27-7 in bench points, Palmer was too much to handle down the stretch. Junior forward Isaiah Roby was crucial for the Huskers, too, with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Rutgers went scoreless from 6:57 to 1:12 remaining in the game when sophomore guard Geo Baker scored on back-to-back possessions to make Nebraska's lead 62-55 with 1:03 left to play. The problem, though, was Rutgers kept having to send Palmer to the foul line after each made Baker basket.

Rutgers couldn't compensate for Palmer, and the Scarlet Knights' season is over. Meanwhile, Nebraska moves on to play No. 5 Maryland on Thursday.