Rick Carlisle, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who led the franchise to its only NBA championship in 2011, has reportedly agreed on a contract restructuring that extends his current deal through the 2022-23 campaign.

Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news Wednesday and also noted that Carlisle signed a five-year, $35 million contract extension in 2015 that kicked in two years later.

Carlisle had been a head coach every season since 2001-2002 sans one gap year and led either the Mavs, Indiana Pacers or Detroit Pistons to the playoffs 12 times. He also led the Pacers to the league's best win-loss record at 61-21 in 2003-04.

Only four of Carlisle's 17 seasons have featured teams with losing records.

However, the Mavs haven't won a playoff series since the 2010-11 championship season, and the team is en route to its third straight losing campaign.

But in fairness, the Mavs are a rebuilding team with a bright future led by rookie sensation Luka Doncic and 23-year-old forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is sitting out this season with a torn ACL.

The Mavs have already won three more games this season than they did all of last year and are clearly on the upswing.

The 59-year-old Carlisle was an assistant coach for 11 seasons prior to taking the lead job with the Detroit Pistons in 2001. He also played five NBA seasons as a reserve, winning the 1986 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.