Rick Carlisle, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

Rick Carlisle, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023March 13, 2019
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who led the franchise to its only NBA championship in 2011, has reportedly agreed on a contract restructuring that extends his current deal through the 2022-23 campaign.
Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news Wednesday and also noted that Carlisle signed a five-year, $35 million contract extension in 2015 that kicked in two years later.
Carlisle had been a head coach every season since 2001-2002 sans one gap year and led either the Mavs, Indiana Pacers or Detroit Pistons to the playoffs 12 times. He also led the Pacers to the league's best win-loss record at 61-21 in 2003-04.
Only four of Carlisle's 17 seasons have featured teams with losing records.
However, the Mavs haven't won a playoff series since the 2010-11 championship season, and the team is en route to its third straight losing campaign.
But in fairness, the Mavs are a rebuilding team with a bright future led by rookie sensation Luka Doncic and 23-year-old forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is sitting out this season with a torn ACL.
The Mavs have already won three more games this season than they did all of last year and are clearly on the upswing.
The 59-year-old Carlisle was an assistant coach for 11 seasons prior to taking the lead job with the Detroit Pistons in 2001. He also played five NBA seasons as a reserve, winning the 1986 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.
