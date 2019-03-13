B/R Live Eintracht Frankfurt Prize Pack Giveaway

B/R Live

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ENTRY VIA TWITTER ONLY.

The B/R Live Jersey Giveaway (“Promotion”) is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, age 13 years or older, except employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of Bleacher Report, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), Eintracht Frankfurt, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Twitter. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations (“Official Rules”).

HOW TO ENTER: Sponsor will conduct a national Promotion encouraging participants to enter for a chance to win a prize from 12:00 pm ET to 4:45pm ET on March 14, 2019 (the “Promotion Period”). Sponsor will tweet at 12:00pm noon ET from @BRLive announcing the Promotion (“BR Tweet”). To enter the Promotion:

• Retweet the BR Tweet;

• Include the hashtag #BRLiveGiveaway; and

• Follow @eintracht_us and @BRLive on Twitter (i.e. the official US accounts for Eintracht Frankfurt and B/R Live)

Entries are limited to one per person during the Promotion Period. Entries must be received by 4:45 pm ET on March 14, 2019 to be included in the prize drawing. Be sure to follow @BRLive to allow Sponsor to send you a direct message if you are randomly selected. Promotion winner may be announced on or around the date of the prize drawing set forth below from Sponsor’s Twitter handle or Sponsor’s other property.

If the privacy settings for your Twitter account are “Protected” or restricted, your entry may not be visible to or received by Sponsor, or Sponsor may not be able to message you. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to an entrant’s account settings. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person’s ability to participate in the Promotion, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Promotion-related materials. Promotional Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the Twitter service that may interfere with the Promotion (including any limitations, restrictions, or conditions on Sponsor’s ability to use Twitter for the Promotion as set forth herein that are not acceptable to Sponsor) or the ability of an entrant to timely enter, receive notices or communicate with Sponsor via Twitter. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor’s control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the prize can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

HOW TO WIN: One (1) person’s entry will be randomly selected by Sponsor from among all eligible entries on March 14, 2019.

WINNER NOTIFICATION/REQUIREMENTS: Potential winner(s) will be notified by direct message from Sponsor via Twitter. Potential winner(s) must follow the instructions provided as part of the notification, which may include providing an email address, telephone number, user name, and/or other means of verification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to two (2) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond to Sponsor within one (1) hour of the first notification attempt, (iii) is found ineligible, (iv) declines the prize, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, such person may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be notified, or such prize may go unawarded, in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Potential winners must meet all eligibility requirements including the timely execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

PRIZE: The Winner will receive one (1) prize package which includes:

• 1 White Eintracht Frankfurt Jersey - REBIC No. 4 (size MEDIUM)

• 1 Nike Snapback Flat-Brim Cap - Nike / Eintracht Frankfurt

• 1 Scarf - DFB Pokal-winner / Eintracht Frankfurt

• 1 Backpack - Nike / Eintracht Frankfurt

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $213.00.

No substitution or transfer of prizes or cash redemptions are permitted by Winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for any reason whatsoever a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at their sole discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor. Winner is responsible for the reporting and payment of all taxes (if any) as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of prize not specified herein as being awarded.

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS: By entering this Promotion, you consent to being contacted by Sponsor via Twitter. By entering this Promotion, you grant Promotion Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your name, city and state of residence, handle, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Promotion Entities and all matters related to the Promotion, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity. The Promotion Entities expressly disclaim any responsibility and entrants agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Promotion Entities from and against any and all claims, actions, demands and/or liability for injury, death, damage or loss whatsoever relating to or arising in connection with participation in this Promotion (regardless of the cause of such injury, damage or loss) and/or the delivery and/or subsequent use or misuse of any of the prizes awarded (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or printing, distribution or production errors. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from the Promotion for any reason or no reason at all.

GOVERNING LAW: Any and all disputes, claims and controversies arising out of or in connection with the Promotion or any prize awarded shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws and decisions of the State of New York applicable to contracts made, entered into and performed entirely therein, without giving effect to its conflict of laws provisions.

OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS’ LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winners’ List (available on or about April 15, 2019), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by October 1, 2019: (Please specify “Official Rules” or “Winners”) – “BRLive EF Jersey Promotion,” 1050 Techwood Drive, NW, EXE0304M, Atlanta, GA 30318.

SPONSOR: Bleacher Report, Inc. 1050 Techwood Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30318