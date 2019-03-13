NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings Receiving Calls on Former 1st-Rounder Trae Waynes

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

With most of the top free agents off the board, teams in search of help at cornerback could look at Trae Waynes of the Minnesota Vikings.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, interested teams have contacted the Vikings about Waynes' availability in a potential trade.

Drafted 11th overall by Minnesota in 2015, Waynes has been a staple of the team's secondary for the past four seasons. The 26-year-old has started all 30 games he's appeared in since 2017.

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t Sean Borman of Vikings Territory), Waynes has improved his overall performance every year of his career:

Rapoport noted Minnesota won't release Waynes because his fifth-year option became fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Waynes will make $9.069 million in the final season of his rookie contract, per Spotrac. His ability in pass coverage and run defense would certainly make him an appealing fit for every team in need of help in the secondary.

The Vikings could also keep Waynes in 2019 as they try to make a run at the NFC North title coming off a disappointing 8-7-1 record last season.