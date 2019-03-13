Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket and Schedule

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The 2019 Pac-12 tournament got underway on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a number of teams fighting to try to earn a spot in the Big Dance.

The top teams in the conference were off on Day 1 after earning byes, but there was still plenty of action to keep an eye on.

Below is a glimpse at Wednesday's action as well as an overview of the tournament.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule/Results — First Round

No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 California, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m. ET

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State, 11:30 p.m. ET

2019 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule — Quarterfinals (March 14)

No. 1 Washington vs. USC, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado-California winner, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Arizona State vs. UCLA-Stanford winner, 9 p.m. ET

No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon-Washington State winner, 11:30 p.m. ET

*Full bracket available on the Pac-12's official website

USC Trojans 78, Arizona Wildcats 65

In a rematch of last year's Pac-12 tournament title game, USC exacted some revenge on Arizona.

The Wildcats started both halves sluggish, and the Trojans took full advantage on their way to securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

USC took control of the game early on by jumping out to an early 11-point lead within the first nine minutes of the first half.

Sean Miller's squad did not go away quietly, though, rallying to even the score by halftime.

However, Arizona would dig itself a hole early in the second half that it could not climb out of.

Behind the strength of eight points from senior Bennie Boatwright, USC started the second half on a 23-5 run. From that point on, the Trojans never looked back.

Arizona managed to close the gap to 13 a few times, but the Wildcats were never able to put the pressure on the Trojans and get it back down to single digits. As a result, Arizona failed to win a game in the conference tournament for the first time since Miller's first year in Tucson back in 2009-10.

Boatwright finished with a game-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds, with junior guard Derryck Thornton (12 points) among those contributing to the victory. Senior forward Ryan Luther had 16 points in a losing effort for Arizona.

The win earns USC a matchup with top-seeded Washington on Thursday.