Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket and Schedule

Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Round 1 Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket and ScheduleMarch 13, 2019
The 2019 Pac-12 tournament got underway on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a number of teams fighting to try to earn a spot in the Big Dance.
The top teams in the conference were off on Day 1 after earning byes, but there was still plenty of action to keep an eye on.
Below is a glimpse at Wednesday's action as well as an overview of the tournament.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule/Results — First Round
No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 California, 5:30 p.m. ET
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m. ET
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State, 11:30 p.m. ET
2019 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule — Quarterfinals (March 14)
No. 1 Washington vs. USC, 3 p.m. ET
No. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado-California winner, 5:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Arizona State vs. UCLA-Stanford winner, 9 p.m. ET
No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon-Washington State winner, 11:30 p.m. ET
*Full bracket available on the Pac-12's official website
USC Trojans 78, Arizona Wildcats 65
In a rematch of last year's Pac-12 tournament title game, USC exacted some revenge on Arizona.
The Wildcats started both halves sluggish, and the Trojans took full advantage on their way to securing a spot in the quarterfinals.
USC took control of the game early on by jumping out to an early 11-point lead within the first nine minutes of the first half.
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
Sweet shooter's roll for @Kevinporterjr 💦 Watch @USC_Hoops in the #Pac12Hoops Tourney: https://t.co/r5vxteIJIf https://t.co/j48rT4mQOM
Sean Miller's squad did not go away quietly, though, rallying to even the score by halftime.
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
.@APlayersProgram is on the 🏃🏾♂️at the half. Ryan Luther closes an 11-point deficit with this splash 💦 Watch the second half of this #Pac12Hoops Tourney opener coming up: https://t.co/r5vxteIJIf https://t.co/39EsWIuDQI
However, Arizona would dig itself a hole early in the second half that it could not climb out of.
Behind the strength of eight points from senior Bennie Boatwright, USC started the second half on a 23-5 run. From that point on, the Trojans never looked back.
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
ISO BENNIE 🔥 @USC_Hoops is pulling away with this one. Watch the #Pac12Hoops Tourney on us: https://t.co/r5vxteIJIf https://t.co/uI6W4bxICO
Arizona managed to close the gap to 13 a few times, but the Wildcats were never able to put the pressure on the Trojans and get it back down to single digits. As a result, Arizona failed to win a game in the conference tournament for the first time since Miller's first year in Tucson back in 2009-10.
Boatwright finished with a game-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds, with junior guard Derryck Thornton (12 points) among those contributing to the victory. Senior forward Ryan Luther had 16 points in a losing effort for Arizona.
The win earns USC a matchup with top-seeded Washington on Thursday.
