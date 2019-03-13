Kyler Murray Reportedly to Have Private Meeting with Raiders After Pro Day

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The top brass of the Oakland Raiders won't be present at Oklahoma's pro day to see Kyler Murray, but they will still do their due diligence.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock will meet with the quarterback prospect privately "later in the process."

Breer also reported offensive coordinator Greg Olson and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia were in attendance Wednesday to see Murray.

Derek Carr has been considered the team's franchise quarterback, entering last season with three straight Pro Bowl selections. However, a down year in 2018, as well as the team's 4-12 record, could lead the team to reevaluate him.

He also now has a coach and GM who didn't draft him, which could lead the team to move on more easily.

The Raiders have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and could potentially find his replacement there.

Gruden has already praised Murray multiple times, saying his size isn't a concern.

"We’re looking for guys that can play and do a lot of different things," he said in January, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "They come in all shapes and sizes nowadays."

"When you look around and you see Kyler Murray in one year as a starter, he tore college football up running and passing. He’s like watching a video game," the coach said in February, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports. "He runs a 4.3 (40-yard dash) and he has a cannon for an arm. You can’t deny his overall athleticism."

Then again, Gruden later clarified that this doesn't mean he will pick Murray:

In any case, the staff and front office will seemingly at least give him a full evaluation heading into the draft.