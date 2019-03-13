Lamar Jackson Appears to Record Video While Driving 105 MPH Without a Seatbelt

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Known for his prolific running speed on the football field, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to have gotten carried away while driving his car.

Per TMZ Sports, Jackson appeared to record video of himself driving 105 mph down the highway while the fasten seatbelt light was illuminated. It's unclear whether Jackson was alone in the car or if the seatbelt light was for a passenger.

Jackson posted the footage on his Instagram story Tuesday.

NFL teams are notorious for going the extra mile to keep their players healthy. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach even spoke with Patrick Mahomes' agent to get his star quarterback to stop playing basketball in his spare time.

The good news is nothing happened to Jackson while he was showing off the speed of his Mercedes. It's not a great look for the Ravens star, but 22-year-olds will make baffling decisions from time to time.

