Former USWNT Teammates Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris Announce Engagement

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

U.S. Women's National Team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and Orlando Pride teammate Ali Krieger will marry later this year after the pair confirmed their engagement on Wednesday.

People's Jason Duaine Hahn reported the announcement, noting how the two met and became close as former teammates at international level back in 2010.

Harris revealed the plans for marriage, while Krieger explained why she accepted a proposal from the 33-year-old: "I think that I'm very quiet and reserved. Since being with Ash, I really feel like I've blossomed into the woman that I want to be, and she's helped me become the woman I am."

Harris explained what attracted her to Krieger: "It was her big, beautiful brown eyes. She has these unbelievable tiger eyes. I just felt like every time she was talking, I wasn't even paying attention to what she was saying."



Krieger said the pair kept their relationship under wraps to avoid it becoming a distraction. Harris said both agreed "now is the right time" to declare the relationship publicly and described it as a "massive weight off of my shoulders."

Hahn detailed how the engagement proposal took place during a picnic at Clearwater Beach on September 15 of last year.