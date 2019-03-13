Report: Kyler Murray to Meet with Giants Following Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Giants plan to meet with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray following his pro day Wednesday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported coach Pat Shurmur and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara are among the Giants personnel expected to meet with Murray.

The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 picks in the first round after agreeing to trade Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. They would likely have to move up in order to select the Heisman winner, whom Raanan noted is speculated to be the Arizona Cardinals' likely selection with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Giants are in need of a long-term solution at quarterback, given Eli Manning's age (38) and lack of production. The two-time Super Bowl winner threw the fifth-lowest single-season touchdown total of his career in 2018 (21) alongside 11 interceptions.

Manning is going to have an even larger uphill battle following the departure of Beckham, who gave him a legitimate No. 1 receiver when healthy.

Murray has seemingly taken control of his own draft process over the last month. He's gone from a guy whose football future was up in the air to refusing to run for teams at his pro day and declining a second height measurement after being recorded at 5'10" at the combine.

Many, including Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, have pushed back on criticism of Murray's leadership ability from NFL Network's Charley Casserley.

"What I don't like about that is you've got a guy on TV doing this reporting—and I know Charley Casserly's had a decorated career in the NFL and has done a lot of tremendous things," Riley said on the Dan Patrick Show in early March. "To me, it always seems strange—you go on the deal and say your sources, No. 1, and then you're going to go on and talk like you're an expert on somebody that you've never met. You've never talked to his position coach or head coach at any level about him, and you've never talked to any players who've played with the guy about how he leads. Now we're going to be an expert on how he leads."

The Giants will also likely consider taking Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is viewed as a top-10 selection. It's possible the Giants will have to move up even to take Haskins if another team wants to swoop in and get ahead of them at No. 6.