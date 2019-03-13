Declan Rice Named in England Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Declan Rice Named in England Squad for Euro 2020 QualifiersMarch 13, 2019
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been named in England's squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.
Rice was called up by manager Gareth Southgate in an otherwise relatively familiar squad on Wednesday:
The 20-year-old—who has three friendly caps for the Republic of Ireland—declared for the Three Lions in February.
