NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker to Be Mavericks' Top Target in 2019 Free Agency

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will reportedly be the Dallas Mavericks' main target during the NBA's 2019 free-agent period as they seek another star to pair with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

On Monday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported the Mavs and Hornets, who will attempt to keep the three-time All-Star, are expected to face competition from the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

