NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker to Be Mavericks' Top Target in 2019 Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker stands on the court during a break in the action against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 8, 2019. Charlotte won 112-111. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will reportedly be the Dallas Mavericks' main target during the NBA's 2019 free-agent period as they seek another star to pair with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

On Monday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported the Mavs and Hornets, who will attempt to keep the three-time All-Star, are expected to face competition from the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stolen Kobe Jersey Returned to Lower Merion HS

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stolen Kobe Jersey Returned to Lower Merion HS

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dray Shrugs Off Kerr Vid: 'S--t Happens'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dray Shrugs Off Kerr Vid: 'S--t Happens'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Observations from the Mavs 112-105 Loss to the Spurs

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    3 Observations from the Mavs 112-105 Loss to the Spurs

    Mavs Moneyball
    via Mavs Moneyball

    Luka Struggles as Spurs Beat Mavs

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Luka Struggles as Spurs Beat Mavs

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report