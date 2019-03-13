Ahmed Abdirzak After Conor McGregor's Arrest: 'He Did Assault Me'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ahmed Abdirzak, the man who allegedly had his phone smashed by Conor McGregor in Miami, Florida, has provided details of his encounter with the Irishman.

Abdirzak told Christopher Bucktin of the Daily Mirror about his version of events, saying the UFC star aggressively slapped his phone out of his hand and walked away with it:

"He did assault me. He gave me his hand for me to shake, I have that on camera, I've got my phone out, I'm recording me shaking Conor McGregor's hand.

"He pulls me in with his hand and with his right-hand slaps my hand with the phone. Like proper power. Full power. Slap my wrist. The phone falls to the floor. His security push me out.

"He starts stamping on my phone, picks my phone up off the floor, puts it in his pocket, does the McGregor walk, gets in his chauffeur car and says 'f--k you' and goes away."

The Miami Beach Police posted the mugshot of the UFC star after he was detained:

Abdirzak, who is 22 years old and was at Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel on holiday, said he saw McGregor leaving the hotel's on-site LIV nightclub.

He said he "didn't provoke McGregor" in any way and added, "I believe he was drunk, but who is it for me to say he was drunk?"

Following the incident, McGregor was arrested and hit with two felony charges of criminal mischief and strong-arm robbery.

In an Instagram post after the incident, the Irishman said: "Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

Footage of the 30-year-old leaving jail was shared by CBS4 Miami:

McGregor also retweeted the following clip of him out running after being released:

Per Bucktin, the Irishman recently completed a community service programme in New York following a disorderly conduct conviction issued after he attacked a bus carrying fellow UFC fighters in 2018. McGregor threw a dolly at the vehicle, smashing windows and injuring fighters who were on board.

One of those on the bus was Khabib Nurmagomodev, who McGregor then fought at UFC 229 after an ill-tempered buildup. The Notorious lost the fight after submitting to Nurmagomodev in the fourth round; after the bout, there was a brawl in the ring between the entourages of both competitors that saw McGregor suspended from competing for six months.