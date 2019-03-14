2019 NFL Free Agency: Eight Moves That Still Need to Happen

0 of 8

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL has been turned upside down by one of the most eventful starts to free agency ever seen, and there's still more to come.

The Oakland Raiders seem to be competent again. The Cleveland Browns may very well be Super Bowl contenders. The Buffalo Bills look to have an exciting and emerging offense. The Pittsburgh Steelers appear vulnerable after decades of consistency.



What's going on?!

The NFL landscape changes quickly. Obviously, those teams deemed "winners" in free agency don't have a strong track record of success in the regular season. Even so, these moves are exciting and will have a profound impact throughout the league.

With the initial wave of moves complete after Wednesday's official start to free agency thanks to a drama-filled, two-day legal tampering period, multiple high-profile and quality options are still available.

Difference-makers will be acquired once the initial rush subsides. They are every year. For example, the Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at the start of free agency last year, and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams 12 days later. Coincidentally, Suh is a free agent once again and still available.

A few matches make too much sense not to happen.