Dynamo Kiev vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea are in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as they head to Dynamo Kiev for the second leg of their last-16 showdown with a 3-0 lead secured.

In the clash at Stamford Bridge, the Blues were totally dominant with goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Manager Maurizio Sarri now has a decision to make on how much he rotates his side for the second leg.

Kiev are now huge outsiders to progress, and an away goal for Chelsea would effectively end the tie. Still, the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium can be an intimidating venue for opposition players and the Premier League side will be wary of letting Dynamo build up any momentum in the game.

Odds

Result

Dynamo Kiev win (49/18)

Draw (12/5)

Chelsea win (13/5)

To Qualify

Dynamo Kiev (33/1)

Chelsea (1/200)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 5:55 p.m. (GMT), 1:55 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

Preview

Given how difficult a trip to Kiev can be, Sarri would have been delighted with the manner in which his players approached the first leg of this contest and almost certainly secured progression.

On the ball their passing was incisive and inventive, while off it the pressing of players like Willian and Pedro unsettled the Ukrainian outfit, allowing Chelsea to win the ball back consistently in dangerous areas.

Here is the third goal of what turned into a routine victory for the Blues (U.S. only):

The second goal scored by the Blues was a stunning free-kick from Willian. The strike was almost a carbon copy of a goal netted against the same opposition four years ago (UK only):

While Sarri will take a strong squad with him to Kiev, supporters will be hopeful he uses this fixture as a chance to give some younger players time on the field.

In the previous clash, Chelsea's third goal was a product of a fine finish from Hudson-Odoi, after he had been played in by another academy graduate in Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Europa League has given both a chance to shine, and they've each been productive when given chances:

In the case of Hudson-Odoi, who was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, Liam Twomey of ESPN said Sarri is in a difficult situation:

Kiev have to fly out of the traps in search of an early goal if they're to stand any chance of mounting a recovery. Manager Alyaksandr Khatskevich will want to see more from his attacking players too, with the likes of Viktor Tsygankov and Benjamin Verbic unable to get in the game at the Bridge.

The hostile crowd and attacking approach should see a more spirited display from the Ukrainians, but it's hard to see them preventing Chelsea from netting a decisive away goal.

Prediction: Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Chelsea