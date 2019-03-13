Dynamo Kiev vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

Dynamo Kiev vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa LeagueMarch 13, 2019
Chelsea are in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as they head to Dynamo Kiev for the second leg of their last-16 showdown with a 3-0 lead secured.
In the clash at Stamford Bridge, the Blues were totally dominant with goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Manager Maurizio Sarri now has a decision to make on how much he rotates his side for the second leg.
Kiev are now huge outsiders to progress, and an away goal for Chelsea would effectively end the tie. Still, the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium can be an intimidating venue for opposition players and the Premier League side will be wary of letting Dynamo build up any momentum in the game.
Odds
Result
Dynamo Kiev win (49/18)
Draw (12/5)
Chelsea win (13/5)
To Qualify
Dynamo Kiev (33/1)
Chelsea (1/200)
Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.
Date: Thursday, March 14
Time: 5:55 p.m. (GMT), 1:55 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)
Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)
Preview
Given how difficult a trip to Kiev can be, Sarri would have been delighted with the manner in which his players approached the first leg of this contest and almost certainly secured progression.
On the ball their passing was incisive and inventive, while off it the pressing of players like Willian and Pedro unsettled the Ukrainian outfit, allowing Chelsea to win the ball back consistently in dangerous areas.
Here is the third goal of what turned into a routine victory for the Blues (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Pedro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi combine beautifully for @ChelseaFCinUSA’s third goal 😍 https://t.co/sPrp7pi4eh
The second goal scored by the Blues was a stunning free-kick from Willian. The strike was almost a carbon copy of a goal netted against the same opposition four years ago (UK only):
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Same player... Same opposition... Same spot... Same outcome... Willian scored two *identical* free-kicks, four years apart. There's a glitch in the matrix 👀 https://t.co/QZhkPWBGH2
While Sarri will take a strong squad with him to Kiev, supporters will be hopeful he uses this fixture as a chance to give some younger players time on the field.
In the previous clash, Chelsea's third goal was a product of a fine finish from Hudson-Odoi, after he had been played in by another academy graduate in Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The Europa League has given both a chance to shine, and they've each been productive when given chances:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
In the Europa League this season... Callum Hudson-Odoi: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ 🅰️ Ruben Loftus-Cheek: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ 🅰️ 7️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ combined minutes played 8️⃣ combined goal contributions (one every 95 mins) Young. English. Talented. https://t.co/bOJ92a9pM6
In the case of Hudson-Odoi, who was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, Liam Twomey of ESPN said Sarri is in a difficult situation:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
To clarify, I sympathise with Sarri. This isn’t a problem of his making & his first priority has to be to win & keep his job. It’s not his job to get Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract. But the consequences of not playing him (enough) are very clear #cfc
Kiev have to fly out of the traps in search of an early goal if they're to stand any chance of mounting a recovery. Manager Alyaksandr Khatskevich will want to see more from his attacking players too, with the likes of Viktor Tsygankov and Benjamin Verbic unable to get in the game at the Bridge.
The hostile crowd and attacking approach should see a more spirited display from the Ukrainians, but it's hard to see them preventing Chelsea from netting a decisive away goal.
Prediction: Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Chelsea
