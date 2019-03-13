Arsenal vs. Rennes: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League Match

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal will be tasked with overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Europa League tie against Rennes on Thursday.

The Gunners were well below their best in the first leg in France, as they surrendered an early lead and slipped to a shock loss. Despite that result, there will be some confidence in the Arsenal camp, as they beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Rennes will now be tasked with completing the job on the road and secure one of the shocks of the tournament so far.

Odds

Result

Arsenal win (3/10)

Draw (5/1)

Rennes win (10/1)

To Qualify

Arsenal (19/20)

Rennes (4/5)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 4 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

Preview

It's been an eventful week for the Gunners, as Arsenal supporters have seen the best and worst of Unai Emery's side.

In France, they were poor, as they failed to capitalise on an early goal from Alex Iwobi. A red card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave the Ligue 1 side a route back into the game, before Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr netted either side of a Nacho Monreal own goal.

Here are the highlights from what was a memorable night for the Rennes supporters at Stade de la Route de Lorient (U.S. Only):

Emery was keen to stay in a "positive" mindset ahead of the game with Manchester United, and his side responded with a big display.

The Gunners became the first team to beat the Red Devils in the Premier League since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford, with Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the scoresheet.

In the Premier League, Emery has been able to steer Arsenal to within touching distance of last season's top-flight points total:

In another boost for the Gunners ahead of this game, it's been confirmed forward Alexandre Lacazette will be available to play after his ban was reduced from three games to two. Greg Johnson of Football.London thinks that's important for Arsenal:

Rennes showed in the first leg they can pose a major threat to Arsenal. With Hatem Ben Arfa and Sarr in their attacking setup, the Ligue 1 side will be hopeful of getting the away goal that would make them big favourites to progress.

What will be intriguing is how manager Julien Stephan sets his side up. The match last week showed they are a side more at ease when playing on the front foot, although they will be wary of giving Arsenal's own attacking stars too much space to work in early on.

The Gunners will seek to carry the momentum from their win over United into this fixture, and the atmosphere will push them on at the Emirates. In the end, they will have enough to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Stade Rennais