March Madness 2019: Top Bracketology Predictions from Around the Web

Who will be the four No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA tournament? Who will be the last bubble teams to make it in? And who will be the first ones left out?

We'll have the answers to all those questions on Sunday evening, when the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament will be revealed. But until then, experts will continue to speculate and make their predictions about what this year's March Madness bracket will look like.

Although Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the country, lost to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship on Tuesday night, it appears many experts still believe that the Bulldogs will earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.

Here's more of what bracket experts are predicting as Selection Sunday gets closer.

Predictions from Around the Web

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky

Last four in: Temple, NC State, TCU, Clemson

First four out: Ohio State, Indiana, Creighton, Belmont

Next four out: Alabama, Lipscomb, UNC Greensboro, Georgetown

Three of Lunardi's last four teams in still have the opportunity to improve its resume before Selection Sunday.

Temple received a bye as the No. 3 seed and will open the AAC tournament with a quarterfinal matchup on Friday, taking on the winner of the first-round game between Wichita State and East Carolina.

TCU is the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 tournament and plays a first-round matchup against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Clemson opened the ACC tournament with a second-round win over NC State, so the No. 9-seeded Tigers will advance to face top-seeded Virginia in the quarterfinals.

It's possible Lunardi's bracket will change following Wednesday's full slate of games after NC State was eliminated in the first round of the ACC tourney.

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky

Last four in: Belmont, Florida, Arizona State, NC State

First four out: Clemson, St. John's, Lipscomb, Temple

Miller's last four teams in vary greatly from Lunardi's, with NC State as the only school in both experts' groups.

Belmont's resume is set, as the Ohio Valley Tournament has already taken place. The Bruins were the No. 1 seed, but they lost to Murray State in the championship game this past Saturday.

Florida (No. 8 seed in the SEC tournament) and Arizona State (No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 tournament) each still have chances to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee, or perhaps even make a run and win the automatic bid that comes with its conference's tourney championship.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kentucky

Last four in: Arizona State, Creighton, Clemson, UNC Greensboro

First four out: Furman, Florida, Belmont, Indiana

Again, Arizona State and Creighton are among the bubble teams in this bracket projection, and Palm has both making it into the tournament.

Palm also included UNC Greensboro, which has already concluded its season. The Spartans were the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference tournament, but they lost to top-seeded Wofford in the championship game.

Also worth noting is that Palm included Furman at the top of his "first four out" category. The Paladins' season also ended in the Southern Conference tournament, when they lost to UNC Greensboro in the semifinals.

If one of these Southern Conference schools make it in, it likely should be UNC Greensboro over Furman.

Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson, USA Today Sports

No. 1 seeds: Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Duke

Last four in: Ohio State, Belmont, Creighton, Georgetown

First four out: Florida, Alabama, UNC Greensboro, Indiana

This is the only projection among this group of four to not have Kentucky as a No. 1 seed. Instead, Duke has the last No. 1 seed, making it three ACC teams at the top.

Also, this projection differs because it has Ohio State and Georgetown being among the last four in. The Buckeyes and Hoyas still have opportunities to improve their resumes, so this could certainly happen if these teams impress in their conference tourneys.

Ohio State plays its first Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, when it faces Indiana in a second-round matchup.

Georgetown plays Seton Hall in the second round of the Big East tournament on Thursday.