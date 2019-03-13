2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Round 1 Prospects After Free-Agent Signings

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL offseason isn't just alive, it's moving at an alarming rate.

While personnel changes don't impact those drafting with the best-player-available mindset, team needs can help separate similar prospects and should rarely be left out of the equation entirely.

With so many faces in new places, it's the perfect time to update our mock draft board before examining some of the offseason moves sure to impact the first round.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Jaguars Find Their Quarterback

Before Kyler Murray rocketed up to the top spot, the Jaguars were typically mocked to take either him or Dwayne Haskins, whichever passing prospect the Giants didn't select.

But Jacksonville apparently had little interest in developing its next signal-caller. Given how dominant this defense and ground game were just one season back, that's understandable.

So, the Jaguars punched their ticket out of the quarterback market by agreeing to a four-year deal with Nick Foles that could be worth as much as $102 million.

That's a ton of coin. And a lot of years. Too many, in fact, to treat this as any type of place-holding situation.

Right or wrong, the Jags clearly believe in the former Super Bowl MVP. Look for them to now invest the No. 7 pick in some assistance for Foles, whether that's an elite pass-catcher like this mock has or someone to strengthen the offensive line.

Browns Land OBJ, Giants Add Another First

How's this for a bombshell?

Three-time Pro Bowler and four-time 1,000-yard receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on the move, as he was traded to the Browns on Tuesday for Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks.

Cleveland moving out of the first round shows an understandable eagerness to up the win-now talent around last year's top pick, Baker Mayfield. Considering this franchise managed a miserable four wins over the three seasons before his arrival and seven during his debut campaign, it's hard to blame the Browns for accelerating their rebuild.

As for the Giants, cutting ties with Beckham might signal a willingness to play the long game. Given the way Father Time has advanced on 38-year-old Eli Manning, that might have been the smart move to begin with.

After passing on a quarterback to take Saquon Barkley second overall last year, New York almost certainly needs to leave this draft with a building block under center.

Picking up an additional first-rounder gives the Giants the draft capital to trade up if needed, but ideally they would have Haskins fall in their laps at No. 6 and use the 17th pick to get him some help, like elite pass-blocker Andre Dillard.

49ers Add an Edge

San Francisco entered this offseason in dire need of an edge-rusher. This defense produced just 37 sacks last season—and, on a possibly related note, a record-low seven takeaways—and 12 of those came from defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The 49ers just addressed that need in a massive way, agreeing to trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Dee Ford and giving the elite rusher a big raise.

Ford, the 23rd pick in 2014, made the Pro Bowl this past season after posting personal bests of 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

But the 27-year-old alone might not solve the problem, which is why this mock has San Francisco doubling down at edge-rusher with Nick Bosa.

The thought of Ford and Bosa on opposite edges with some combination of Buckner, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead in between could transform this defense's fortunes in a hurry.

That said, this gives the Niners a bit of flexibility. If Bosa winds up going No. 1 or someone wants to overpay for No. 2, San Francisco has other options with Ford in tow.