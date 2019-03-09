NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2019: Tracking All the Latest Signings

NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2019: Tracking All the Latest SigningsMarch 9, 2019
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is set to headline the 2019 NFL free-agent class after sitting out the 2018 season.
Although several other potential free agents received the franchise tag, including the Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney and the Dallas Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence, there's still a solid group of players looking for new teams before next fall.
Defensive end Trey Flowers, running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Golden Tate, quarterbacks Nick Foles and Teddy Bridgewater as well as safeties Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Adrian Amos and Tyrann Mathieu are among the other notable contributors set to hit the open market.
NFL free agency officially gets underway March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. This article will be updated with all the major signings throughout the offseason.
Ravens Re-Sign TE Nick Boyle to 3-Year Contract
The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that tight end Nick Boyle, one of the NFL's top blockers at the position, was signed to a new three-year contract before he could hit free agency.
"Nick is a huge piece of our offense going forward from the standpoint of how he plays, the tone he sets, the type of player he is," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I would say he's the best blocking tight end in the league. There's no question in my mind about that."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the new deal is worth $18 million in total.
In addition to his blocking ability, Boyle has recorded 75 receptions for 613 yards across 48 games since Baltimore selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.
S Eric Weddle Joins Rams After Ravens Release
The Los Angeles Rams announced a two-year contract with safety Eric Weddle on Friday, just three days after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the veteran defensive back briefly considered retirement before inking the deal, which carries a $12.5 million max value.
Weddle has earned six Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections across his 12-year career. He racked up 68 total tackles and three passes defended for Baltimore in 2018.
Colts Re-Sign DL Margus Hunt to 2-Year Contract Extension
Versatile defensive lineman Margus Hunt signed a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts before hitting free agency, the team announced Tuesday.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the deal is worth $9 million, with another $1 million possible through incentives.
"So it wasn't really a hard decision to where I was like whether or not we're going to play the market or not," Hunt told reporters. "I knew that if the opportunity arises for me to be back here in this kind of environment with this team and with these guys, it's a no-brainer."
Hunt, who posted just 2.5 sacks across his first five NFL seasons with the Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, recorded five sacks for Indy in 2018. He also had a career-high 30 total tackles.
Chargers Keep LB Denzel Perryman with 2-Year Deal
Denzel Perryman is sticking with the Los Angeles Chargers after the team announced a new two-year contract for the linebacker Friday.
Financial terms of the deal weren't immediately released.
Perryman recorded 51 total tackles and one interception in nine games last season before being placed on injured reserve in November because of a knee injury.
Eagles, DE Brandon Graham Agree on 3-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles announced a new three-year deal for defensive end Brandon Graham on Friday to prevent him from hitting the open market.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the contract is worth $40 million.
Graham has spent his entire professional career with the Eagles, who selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He's tallied 42.5 sacks in 127 regular-season games, including four in 2018.