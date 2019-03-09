NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2019: Tracking All the Latest Signings

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is set to headline the 2019 NFL free-agent class after sitting out the 2018 season.

Although several other potential free agents received the franchise tag, including the Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney and the Dallas Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence, there's still a solid group of players looking for new teams before next fall.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Golden Tate, quarterbacks Nick Foles and Teddy Bridgewater as well as safeties Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Adrian Amos and Tyrann Mathieu are among the other notable contributors set to hit the open market.

NFL free agency officially gets underway March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. This article will be updated with all the major signings throughout the offseason.