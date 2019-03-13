March Madness 2019: Men's Bracket Release Info, Full Tournament Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The NCAA tournament field won't be announced until Sunday evening, but there's already been madness in college basketball this March.

On Tuesday, the No. 1 team in the country was upset as Gonzaga lost to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game, securing the Gaels their 10th NCAA tourney appearance in program history. Saint Mary's may not have made the tournament without winning the WCC tourney, but that's no longer an issue.

There are plenty more bids to be won and spots to be handed out by the NCAA tournament's selection committee. Conference tournaments will continue to unfold this week, leading up to Sunday evening, when the full 68-team field for this year's NCAA tournament will be announced. After that, fans will begin to fill out brackets and prepare for the First Four round, which will begin Tuesday.

In addition to Saint Mary's, 10 other schools have already secured a spot in the NCAA tournament by winning its conference—Liberty (Atlantic Sun), Gardner-Webb (Big South), Northeastern (CAA), Northern Kentucky (Horizon), Iona (MAAC), Bradley (Missouri Valley), Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC), Murray State (Ohio Valley), Wofford (Southern) and North Dakota State (Summit League).

For fans who didn't like the format of last year's selection show, where the teams were revealed in alphabetical order before the bracket was shown, this year's presentation should be better. CBS is returning to the original format in which the teams will be revealed by region, according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet Sixteen: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

National Championship: April 8

Top Seeds Predictions

Things are a lot less clear regarding the No. 1 seeds for this year's NCAA tournament after Gonzaga's shocking upset loss on Tuesday night.

There's a chance the Bulldogs will still earn a No. 1 seed, but it's much less of a sure thing than when they were expected to win the WCC tournament. Gonzaga had won 21 games in a row and hadn't lost since Dec. 15. It was also its first loss to an unranked opponent this season, as it had previously only lost to Tennessee and North Carolina.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi still has Gonzaga as a No. 1 seed in his latest Bracketology update, which came after Saint Mary's beat the Bulldogs on Tuesday night. But of course, it will be up to the NCAA tournament selection committee on whether or not that should be the case.

It's quite likely the ACC will have two No. 1 seeds, and possibly even three if Kentucky is upset early in the SEC tournament. Virginia, North Carolina and Duke have been three of the top teams this season, and it'd be very surprising to not see all of them in the semifinals of this week's ACC tourney.

If Kentucky doesn't win the SEC tournament, but Tennessee or LSU does, those two schools could also be in the conversation for a No. 1 seed.

However, the Wildcats should win the SEC tourney, Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the ACC tourney championship and those three schools will join Gonzaga, which still has an impressive resume, as the four No. 1 seeds for this year's NCAA tournament.