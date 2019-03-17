NCAA Tournament 2019: Full Bracket, Seedings and Play-In Games Revealed

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Selection Sunday is complete, and the field for the 2019 NCAA tournament is set. The 68 teams still in the running for the national championship now know their next destination as they attempt to navigate the numerous hurdles of March Madness.

Duke was chosen as the No. 1 overall seed by the selection committee. The road to the Final Four should also feature many of the usual suspects, such as Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Kentucky, as well as some upstart contenders like Buffalo and Wofford trying to prove the mid-major title threat is legit.

Here's a look at the full bracket for this year's Big Dance:

East Region

No. 1. Duke vs. No. 16 NC Central/N. Dakota State

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

South Region

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate

Midwest Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15. Montana

Top Championship Contenders

1. Virginia Cavaliers

Going from the first No. 1 seed to get eliminated by a No. 16 seed to capturing the national title would be quite the story of redemption. The slow-paced Cavs remain built on the same foundation as one year ago, but their dominant regular season suggests their better equipped for a deep run this year.

Virginia ranked 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency during the 2017-18 campaign, according to KenPom. It proceeded to shoot 41.1 percent from the floor, including 18.2 percent on threes, in the stunning loss to UMBC in last year's first round.

The Cavaliers, who are always built on their defense under head coach Tony Bennett, are much more complete on offensive this time around. Their adjusted efficiency on that end on the floor is up to second in the nation, which should greatly reduce the chances of an early upset.

Virginia features three proven scorers in Kyle Guy, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, all of whom are shooting better than 39 percent from beyond the arc this season.

When you combine that offensive stability with the nation's top scoring defense, the Cavs are in position to make everyone forget about last year's immediate exit with the program's first national championship.

2. Duke Blue Devils

Duke would deserve the top spot on the list if Zion Williamson was guaranteed to remain healthy throughout March Madness. The dynamic freshman recently returned from a mild knee sprain, however, making it unclear how he'll handle the busy tournament schedule.

That's not to say the Blue Devils couldn't contend without him, but they weren't nearly as strong at either end of the floor while he was sidelined. They closed out the regular season with a 3-3 record starting with the loss to UNC in the game where Williamson got injured inside the first minute.

In January, legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told 247Sports' Evan Daniels the standout freshman has the same elite athletic upside as most of the Team USA superstars he coached in the Olympics, including the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

"He's right there with those guys," Coach K said. "Now the thing: those guys developed it. Those guys are disciplined where every day, they know they have a gift and they don't take it for granted. People would be amazed at the work that all those guys, whether it be LeBron, Kobe, Durant, all those guys, put in to enhance what God has given them."

Those type of game-changing players are incredibly rare. So, while the Blue Devils have ample talent in the likes of RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones, the availability and productivity of Williamson is the biggest factor in determining how far Duke can go in the tourney.

Peak Zion could very well equal to a sixth national title for Duke.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Although Gonzaga is still technically a mid-major program since it resides in the West Coast Conference, the Zags don't possess a mid-major feel like the aforementioned Buffalo Bulls or Wofford Terriers because of their extended period of success, including a trip to the title game in 2017.

This could be the year the Bulldogs finally get over the hump to claim their first championship.

Rui Hachimura (20.1 points per game) leads a deep group of scorers that also features Brandon Clarke (16.5), Zach Norvell Jr. (15.3) and Josh Perkins (11.0) averaging in double digits.

So it's no surprise to see Gonzaga first in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. And being able to find ways to score even if one or two of your top players aren't having their best shooting nights is one of the biggest keys to success in March.

The Bulldogs also have a secret weapon in Killian Tillie. The junior forward has missed a vast majority of the campaign with injuries, but has played well when healthy and gives the team another two-way asset on one of the nation's deepest rosters.

For most teams in the mid-major realm, making the Final Four is a hallmark achievement. For Gonzaga, anything less would be a major disappointment.