Alexandre Lacazette Ban Reduced by UEFA, Can Play for Arsenal vs. Rennes

Alexandre Lacazette Ban Reduced by UEFA, Can Play for Arsenal vs. RennesMarch 12, 2019
Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with Rennes. Alexandre Lacazette's three-match ban was reduced to two, thereby making him eligible to play.
The Gunners announced the news on Tuesday:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
🗞 Good news ahead of our #UEL second leg against Rennes... 🚨 @LacazetteAlex will now be available for selection More information 👇
Lacazette was initially suspended until the quarter-finals for throwing an elbow in the first leg of Arsenal's tie with BATE Borisov in the round of 32.
Arsenal will now be able to call on him at the Emirates Stadium as they look to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the last-16 tie.
The striker has 14 goals and 11 assists for the Gunners in all competitions this season, and he has been particularly strong at home of late:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Alexandre Lacazette's last eight games across all competitions at the Emirates: 🅰️ vs. Burnley ⚽️ vs. Fulham ⚽️ vs. Chelsea 🅰️ vs. Man Utd ⚽️ vs. Cardiff ⚽️ vs. Southampton ⚽️ vs. Bournemouth 🅰️ vs Man Utd Alexandre Back-azette. #UEL https://t.co/GjKyLQQSrl
Football.London's James Benge is a big admirer of the Frenchman:
James Benge @jamesbenge
So many wrinkles to Lacazette's game, so much more that he's bringing to this team beyond goals. My man of the match so far today, just ahead of Leno. No question he's Arsenal's best striker now. Arguably only Aguero and Kane that you'd take ahead of him across the PL.
Arsenal will need to score at least twice if they're to progress past the Ligue 1 side on Thursday, so the return of one of their most potent attacking players bolsters their chances significantly.
He'll need to improve on his record against Rennes, though. He faced them 12 times as a Lyon player but found the net just twice.
