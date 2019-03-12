Alexandre Lacazette Ban Reduced by UEFA, Can Play for Arsenal vs. Rennes

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on March 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with Rennes. Alexandre Lacazette's three-match ban was reduced to two, thereby making him eligible to play.

The Gunners announced the news on Tuesday:

Lacazette was initially suspended until the quarter-finals for throwing an elbow in the first leg of Arsenal's tie with BATE Borisov in the round of 32.

Arsenal will now be able to call on him at the Emirates Stadium as they look to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the last-16 tie.

The striker has 14 goals and 11 assists for the Gunners in all competitions this season, and he has been particularly strong at home of late:

Football.London's James Benge is a big admirer of the Frenchman:

Arsenal will need to score at least twice if they're to progress past the Ligue 1 side on Thursday, so the return of one of their most potent attacking players bolsters their chances significantly.

He'll need to improve on his record against Rennes, though. He faced them 12 times as a Lyon player but found the net just twice.

