Jesse James, Lions Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $25 Million Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Jesse James #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 8 yard touchdown reception during the third quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on November 8, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions' offseason spending spree continued Tuesday after the team reportedly agreed to a deal with tight end Jesse James

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, James' contract will be worth $25 over four years with $11 million guaranteed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected James in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He emerged as a key piece of their offense over the past four seasons, appearing in all 48 games since 2016. 

Coming off a disappointing 6-10 record in head coach Matt Patricia's first season, the Lions have been aggressive in free agency to upgrade their roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Detroit will sign defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year deal after the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Justin Coleman will become the highest-paid nickel cornerback after agreeing to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Lions. 

Detroit had a need at tight end after getting virtually no production from the position in 2018. Levine Toilolo led the group with 21 receptions and 263 yards. 

James, 24, set career highs with 423 receiving yards and 14.1 yards per reception last season. 

