Bracketology 2019: Answering the Biggest Questions on the NCAA Tournament Field

1 of 6

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Our first question comes from Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3), and it concerns four teams at the epicenter of this year's bubble debate:

"Two questions: Is the winner of Indiana/Ohio State a lock? Is the loser of Clemson/NC State a lock for the NIT?"

The cop-out (but true) answer is that it's too early to say.

Wofford took care of its business, but Gonzaga already let Saint Mary's in. If Buffalo loses in the Mid-American tournament or if someone other than Nevada or Utah State wins the Mountain West tournament, the bubble shrinks further. Same goes for the multi-bid conferences (most likely the Big East) if some team not in the at-large conversation gets hot and steals an automatic bid.

Given that grain of salt, the winner of the Big Ten game should be in the tournament and the loser is going to be sweating bullets until Sunday—especially if it's Ohio State, which has lost 12 of its last 18 and hasn't done much of anything since winning the season opener at Cincinnati. At least Indiana has six Quadrant 1 wins and no bad losses supporting its case.

For the ACC, I sincerely hope it was an elimination game.

All due respect to fans of the Tigers and the Wolfpack, but these teams are everything that is wrong with the NCAA tournament selection process. Prior to Wednesday, Clemson had 10 chances at Q1 wins and went 1-9 with a close home win over a short-handed Virginia Tech, and NC State played the weakest nonconference schedule in the nation. Take out those eight home wins over teams outside the NET top 275 and NC State was 13-10 with an average scoring margin of 1.7 points and only one particularly good win (vs. Auburn).

But both of those teams entered the ACC tournament ranked in the NET top 35, so NC State is in decent shape for a bid, while Clemson will begrudgingly remain in the at-large conversation until the bitter end.