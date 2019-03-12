Multiple D-1 Coaches Indicted for Alleged Bribes in College Admissions Scandal

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Over forty people, including some college coaches, were indicted Tuesday for allegedly "getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams."

According to Eric Levenson and Mark Morales of CNN, Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, Yale and more schools are alleged to be involved in the scheme.

Per Levenson and Morales, the indictment states "a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students. The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college."

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach provided an excerpt from an ABC News report featuring allegations that college coaches took bribes as part of the scheme:

Per Aaron Katersky and Bill Hutchinson of ABC News, 50 people have been arrested, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin. Those who were indicted are alleged to have paid up to $6 million in bribes to get their children admitted into colleges.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

