March Madness 2019: NCAA Men's Tournament Schedule, Selection Sunday Info

The brackets aren't ready to be filled out quite yet, but March Madness is right around the corner.

After conference tournaments unfold this week and conclude on Sunday, the full 68-team field for this year's NCAA tournament will be revealed on Sunday evening. The winner of each conference tournament receives an automatic bid, which six schools have already gotten (Liberty, Gardner-Webb, Iona, Bradley, Murray State and Wofford).

For fans who didn't enjoy last year's Selection Sunday broadcast on TBS, this year's version on CBS may be better. According to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the teams won't be revealed in alphabetical order like last year and the broadcast will instead return to the traditional format of unveiling the teams by region.

Fans won't have long to ponder their brackets. After the First Four matchups on March 19-20, the first round of the NCAA tournament begins in the early afternoon on Thursday, March 21.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet Sixteen: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

National Championship: April 8

Bracket Predictions

The major conference tournaments have yet to be played, so plenty can still change before the bracket is revealed on Sunday and the 68-team field is set.

As of now, ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts that Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Kentucky are the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA tournament. The Bracketology expert has NC State, TCU, Clemson and Ohio State as the last four teams in the tourney, while Indiana, Belmont, Creighton and Alabama are his first four teams out.

With three of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 poll, it's likely that the ACC will have two teams earn No. 1 seeds this year. And it's also probable that if Virginia, North Carolina or Duke win the ACC tournament, that school would be the No. 1 overall seed.

But the ACC is a competitive conference, and if Virginia or North Carolina get upset early, it's possible it would no longer be projected to be a No. 1 seed.

Gonzaga is the safest bet to earn a No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country and play in the weakest conference of any of the other top teams. They play Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament championship on Tuesday and should easily win.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament, which it may need to win to secure a No. 1 seed. The Wildcats have won four straight SEC tourney championships, but they'll likely need to get past Tennessee in the semifinal before having an opportunity to win another conference tournament title.

There's a good chance that Lunardi's four projected No. 1 seeds will in fact be the schools that receive them. Gonzaga and Kentucky will win its conference tournaments, while Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the final of the ACC tourney and both will have strong enough resumes to be a No. 1 seed.