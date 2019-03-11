Report: Ja'Wuan James, Broncos Agree to $52M Contract to Become Highest Paid RT

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Ja'Wuan James #70 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have upgraded their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the two sides agreed on a four-year, $52 million deal. The contract also reportedly includes $32 million worth of guarantees.

James had spent his first five years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, starting all 62 games he played. 

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Raiders to Sign Lamarcus Joyner

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders to Sign Lamarcus Joyner

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets to Sign Anthony Barr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets to Sign Anthony Barr

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Sign Kareem Jackson

    Jackson will earn $33 million total from the contract, with $23 million guaranteed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Sign Kareem Jackson

    Jackson will earn $33 million total from the contract, with $23 million guaranteed

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Collins' Deal Shows WAS Still Inept

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Collins' Deal Shows WAS Still Inept

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report