Report: Ja'Wuan James, Broncos Agree to $52M Contract to Become Highest Paid RT

The Denver Broncos have upgraded their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the two sides agreed on a four-year, $52 million deal. The contract also reportedly includes $32 million worth of guarantees.

James had spent his first five years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, starting all 62 games he played.

