Video: Bobby Lashley Wins WWE IC Title vs. Finn Balor After Lio Rush Distraction

Video: Bobby Lashley Wins WWE IC Title vs. Finn Balor After Lio Rush DistractionMarch 12, 2019
Bobby Lashley recaptured the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor on Raw.
Lashley got a helping hand from Lio Rush. Rush distracted Balor by showing up at ringside and ringing the bell before the match ended. After Balor was done dispatching of Rush, he attempted a springboard back into the ring, only to receive a spear from Lashley.
.@FinnBalor is all HEART. The #ICChampion does everything he can to crawl back into the #ICTitle Match against @fightbobby on #Raw!
The hype man is BACK in BUSINESS! A distraction from @itsLioRush allows @fightbobby to collect, dominate, and win the #ICTitle! #RAW
Balor won the belt when he defeated Rush and Lashley in a two-on-one handicap match at Elimination Chamber last month. Technically, Lashley dropped the IC title without ever getting pinned.
Now, the championship is back around Lashley's waist, potentially setting up one final battle between Lashley and Balor at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.
Were that to happen, Balor will need to figure out a game plan for how to neutralize Rush. Lashley is difficult enough to defeat on his own. Rush makes the task even more difficult because he always finds a way to involve himself in the match.
