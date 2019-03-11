UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested After Smashing Fan's Phone; Mugshot Released

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Conor McGregor is seen on the sidelines before the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested Monday in Miami after allegedly destroyed a fan's phone outside of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, according to the Miami Herald's David Ovalle

Police placed McGregor into custody on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. TMZ Sports shared his mugshot:

Per the arrest report, McGregor and the fan were exiting the hotel when the fan attempted to use his phone to take a picture of McGregor. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion then "slapped" the phone out of the fan's hand and stepped on it multiple times after it landed on the ground.

McGregor then picked up the phone and left with it.

TMZ Sports reported last Friday that McGregor had completed the terms of his plea agreement with prosecutors stemming from his attack on a bus carrying fighters at media day ahead of UFC 223 in April 2018.

As part of his deal, McGregor had to do five days of community service and attend an anger management course. 

McGregor is also still serving the six-month suspension he received from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in a post-fight brawl at UFC 229 following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He'll be eligible to fight again starting April 6.

