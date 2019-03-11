Duke's Zion Williamson Named 2019 ACC Player and Freshman of the Year

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 09: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center on March 09, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Zion Williamson rules the ACC.

The Duke freshman was named both the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year on Monday while joining his teammate RJ Barrett on the All-ACC first team.

As for the conference's other awards, Virginia's Tony Bennett was named the ACC Coach of the Year for the second straight season—and fourth time overall—while Virginia's DeAndre Hunter was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. 

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele rounded out the awards as the conference's Sixth Man of the Year.

The All-ACC Freshman Team included Williamson, Barrett, North Carolina's Coby White, Pitt's Xavier Johnson and Duke's Tre Jones, while Hunter, Jones, Williamson, Clemson's Elijah Thomas and Georgia Tech's James Banks III made up the All-ACC Defensive Team.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

