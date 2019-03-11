B/R's Matt Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers Trade 'Still Possible'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. isn't over quite yet.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report reported it's "still possible" the 49ers land the All-Pro wideout via trade this offseason.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Landon Collins Inks $84M Deal with Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Landon Collins Inks $84M Deal with Redskins

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading the 49ers' Signing of Kwon Alexander

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Grading the 49ers' Signing of Kwon Alexander

    Grant Cohn
    via Inside the 49ers

    Report: 49ers to Sign Kwon Alexander to $54M Deal

    2017 Pro Bowl LB is coming off a torn ACL

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Report: 49ers to Sign Kwon Alexander to $54M Deal

    2017 Pro Bowl LB is coming off a torn ACL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Have Cash Flow Issues

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Have Cash Flow Issues

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report