Zinedine Zidane Returns as Real Madrid Manager After Club Fires Santiago Solari

Real Madrid have once again appointed Zinedine Zidane as manager, with the Frenchman signing a contract until 2022 after replacing Santiago Solari at the helm.

Los Blancos published a statement via the club website (in Spanish) announcing Zidane's return to the club after leaving in May 2018:

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan provided a translation, confirming Zidane had agreed a deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022:

The club legend who led Real to three successive UEFA Champions League triumphs left the Bernabeu at the end of last season but has returned to steady the ship, with Los Blancos set to end this season without a trophy.

