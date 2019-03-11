Zinedine Zidane Returns as Real Madrid Manager After Club Fires Santiago Solari

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane waves to the crowd at promotional event for the Chinese University of Football Association in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 30, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
-/Getty Images

Real Madrid have once again appointed Zinedine Zidane as manager, with the Frenchman signing a contract until 2022 after replacing Santiago Solari at the helm.

Los Blancos published a statement via the club website (in Spanish) announcing Zidane's return to the club after leaving in May 2018:

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan provided a translation, confirming Zidane had agreed a deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022:

The club legend who led Real to three successive UEFA Champions League triumphs left the Bernabeu at the end of last season but has returned to steady the ship, with Los Blancos set to end this season without a trophy.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

