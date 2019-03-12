Big Ten Tournament 2019: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Big Ten has been one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball all season, and the nature of the league is expected to extend into the 2019 Big Ten tournament in Chicago.

Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan established themselves as the top teams in the league during the regular season, but there are plenty of other championship-worthy programs beneath them on the seed list.

Before the top teams in the Big Ten take to the floor at the United Center Friday, one of the most important games of Championship Week will take place between two teams on the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble.

The top four seeds enter the tournament Friday and the conference's automatic bid will be the last one handed out before the NCAA tournament selection show on Selection Sunday.

Bracket

Odds

Matchups

All Times ET.

Wednesday, March 13

No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska (6:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern (9 p.m., BTN)

Thursday, March 14

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana (12:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 5 Maryland vs. Rutgers/Nebraska winner (3 p.m., BTN)

No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State (7 p.m., BTN)

No. 6 Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern winner (9:30 p.m., BTN)

Friday, March 15

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Indiana winner (12:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Maryland vs. Rutgers/Nebraska winner (3 p.m., BTN)

No. 2 Purdue vs. Minnesota/Penn State winner (7 p.m., BTN)

No. 3 Michigan vs. Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern winner (9:30 p.m., BTN)

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m., CBS)

Semifinal No. 2 (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, March 17

Championship (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Predictions

Ohio State-Indiana Winner Earns Spot In NCAA Tournament

The 8-9 matchup at the Big Ten tournament is one of a few early conference-tournament games that carries a ton of meaning for the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State and Indiana both enter the Big Ten tournament in need of improving their respective resumes to move into the field of 68.

The Buckeyes are barely in better shape than the Hoosiers, as they're the last team in, according to ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi.

But the margins are as slim as they can be between the two programs, as Indiana is the first team out in the eyes of Lunardi.

The Buckeyes plummeted down to the bubble by losing four of their final five regular-season games, but they're receiving a boost going into Chicago, as Kaleb Wesson will play Thursday, per Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.



Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Indiana is riding a four-game winning streak into the United Center that includes victories over Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Wesson could easily be the deciding factor in the contest, as he should come into the game with plenty of motivation to lead the Buckeyes into the NCAA tournament after a three-game suspension.

Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan will keep the game close for Indiana, but Wesson will take over in the closing minutes to keep Ohio State's March Madness hopes alive and put the Hoosiers on the brink of missing out.

Michigan Reaches 3rd Straight Big Ten Tournament Final

Even though they're the No. 3 seed, the Michigan Wolverines have to be considered as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten tournament given their recent history.

The Wolverines are the two-time defending champions of the event, and they have a mix of experience and youth that can put them in the championship game once again.

John Beilein's group should enter Chicago with an extra edge after dropping two of their last four regular-season results to rival Michigan State, who landed the No. 1 seed.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

In order to earn a third game against Tom Izzo's Spartans, Michigan has to beat either Minnesota or Penn State in quarterfinals before a potential semifinal showdown with No. 2 seed Purdue.

Michigan won the lone meeting with the Boilermakers in the regular season, but that came all the way back on December 1.

What makes Michigan such a good tournament team is its offensive balance and defensive discipline.

The combination of the versatile Ignas Brazdeikis and Jon Teske in the paint paired with guards Jordan Poole and Zavier Simpson make the Wolverines hard to guard on almost every possession.

Add into the mix that Beilein is one of the most successful postseason coaches in recent memory and you have a perfect combination to get the Wolverines back into the Big Ten tournament final.

In addition to asserting their will on the Big Ten, the Wolverines will use their performances in Chicago as a springboard to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.