High-Flying Murray State Guard Ja Morant Is Ready to Take over March Madness

Murray State's star point guard Ja Morant is about to take over March Madness. This season, he has played his way from unknown recruit to potential top-3 NBA draft pick. Watch the video above for more about Morant's breakout year.

