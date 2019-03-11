High-Flying Murray State Guard Ja Morant Is Ready to Take over March Madness

Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym Right Arrow Icon

Murray State's star point guard Ja Morant is about to take over March Madness. This season, he has played his way from unknown recruit to potential top-3 NBA draft pick. Watch the video above for more about Morant's breakout year.

