ACC Tournament 2019: Round 1 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket Predictions

The bottom six teams in the ACC will try to keep their seasons alive Tuesday, as the 2019 ACC tournament opens in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While it's easy to discredit the chances of each of the six teams making noise at the Spectrum Center over the next few days, it's worth noting Boston College won two games as the No. 12 seed in 2018.

But Boston College's quarterfinal run a year ago was more of an outlier than a trend, and it's going to take a lot of postseason magic for any of Tuesday's winners to make an extended run at the tournament.

The majority of the teams playing Tuesday enter Charlotte on losing streaks, but since the opening round presents a level playing field, we should be in for some entertaining basketball.

ACC Tournament 1st-Round Schedule

All Times ET.

No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (Noon, ESPN)

No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (2 p.m., ESPN)

No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app and Watch ESPN

Predictions



Miami over Wake Forest

If anything, the ACC tournament opener should be a competitive affair based off the regular-season meeting between Miami and Wake Forest, which the Demon Deacons won by a point.

Both teams are stumbling into Charlotte, as the Hurricanes lost three of their last four games and the Demon Deacons fell in four of their last five.

Miami has five players who average double digits in points, and four of them scored over 10 points in the February 26 trip to Wake Forest.

The difference-maker Tuesday will be Ebuka Izundu, who has five double-digit scoring performances in his last six games. The one game during the stretch in which he didn't hit 10 points was against Wake Forest.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wake Forest will counter with its guard combination of Brandon Childress and Chaundee Brown, who both scored 21 against the Hurricanes in the 76-75 victory at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

While the Demon Deacons will have success in the backcourt, they'll have trouble containing Izundu in the paint, which will lead to Miami earning an advantage on the scoreboard and a matchup with fifth-seeded Virginia Tech Wednesday.

Georgia Tech over Notre Dame

Georgia Tech should extend its winning streak to three games Tuesday against a Notre Dame team with eyes on next season.

Josh Pastner's program completed the regular season with victories over Boston College and NC State to give itself some momentum heading into Charlotte.

Jose Alvarado and James Banks are the players to watch for the Yellow Jackets, as they provide a nice inside-outside balance.

Alvarado is the team's leading scorer with 12.8 points per game, and he also averages 3.3 assists per contest.

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Banks averages 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and he'll be the player the Fighting Irish have to shut down down low in order to have any chance of pulling off an upset.

Mike Brey's Fighting Irish are riding a seven-game losing streak and are aiming at being a contender in 2019 with more experience and a healthy squad.

One thing Notre Dame has to be commended for is most of its recent losses have been by tight margins, as it lost six of its last seven games by less than 10 points.

However, Georgia Tech will have too much for Notre Dame to handle, and the Irish's inability to win close games will hurt them one more time this season.

Pittsburgh over Boston College

Much like the other teams playing Tuesday, Boston College and Pittsburgh come into the ACC tournament as the walking wounded of the conference.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Boston College is coming off a blowout loss to NC State, which extended its losing streak to three games, while Pittsburgh ended its 13-game losing streak with a win over Notre Dame to stay out of the ACC regular-season basement.

While it's hard to see Pittsburgh winning back-to-back games for the first time since nonconference play, it did spring an upset as a No. 14 seed in 2017.

The combination of Xavier Johnson, Jared Wilson-Frame and Trey McGowens will wreak enough havoc on Boston College's defense for the Panthers to avenge their regular-season loss to the Eagles.

Although the Eagles will keep the game competitive at points, it's hard to see them rebounding from the massive defeat to NC State with the end of the season right around the corner.

