Printable March Madness 2019 Bracket: How to Make Picks for 2019 NCAA Tournament

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

March is officially mad.

The NCAA selection committee revealed the 68 teams that will compete for the Division I men's basketball national championship over the next three weeks Sunday, naming Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga as the top seeds. Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John's skated in on the opposite end of the spectrum as the last four at-large teams that will play this week in First Four action.

Billions of dollars will be gambled this week as well as billions lost in workplace productivity as people watch their wagers get flushed down the drain.

Do we want to help you out with that?

Of course we do.

So here is a look at the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket and where to make your picks.

Bracket

A printable bracket is available at NCAA.com.

Play the NCAA's bracket challenge here.

Tournament Betting Rules

Don't Fall for the Hype; A No. 1 Seed Isn't Losing in Round 1 Again

Historical anomalies happen, but it took a long time for a No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1. It's going to take a long time for that to happen again, and there is no scenario in which it's a smart bet to take the long-shot odds.

Blindly throw all No. 1s into the Sweet 16 and be OK with the repercussions if they fall short.

No. 11 Seeds Are More Dangerous Than No. 12 Seeds

The 5-12 matchup has been a beloved upset producer, but recent years have shown the No. 11 seeds are more formidable—especially when it comes to making deep runs. We're a year removed from Loyola-Chicago dancing all the way to the Final Four, and a No. 11 has made the Sweet 16 in each of the last five years.

A No. 12 seed has not made the Sweet 16 since 2013.

Look long and hard at 11s with a chance to make a deep run.

(The No. 11 seed to look out for this year is Saint Mary's.)

Just Fill Out 1 Bracket

Do yourself a favor: Don't go crazy picking 900 different scenarios and hope to get lucky. Fill out one bracket, enter it in as many pools as you like and go all-in on rooting for the teams you picked.

It's more fun that way and a lot less depressing than having to root against yourself because you picked Duke in one bracket and Virginia in another.

Pick Duke to Win It All

Because that's what's going to happen, provided Zion Williamson is in one piece by the third weekend.