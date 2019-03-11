Paul Mitchell Pleads Guilty After Invading Pitch, Punching Jack Grealish

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Paul Mitchell, the Birmingham City fan who invaded the pitch and punched Jack Grealish in the back of the head during Sunday's derby match with Aston Villa, has pleaded guilty to assault.

Per ESPN, the 27-year-old will be sentenced Monday after he admitted to invading the pitch and attacking the midfielder.

Mitchell was consequently banned for life by Birmingham, who apologised to both Grealish and Aston Villa following the incident.

NBC Sports Soccer shared footage of the attack, which occurred in the 10th minute of the game at St. Andrew's (U.S. viewers only):

Mitchell's defence said his family feared "serious harm or even death" following the incident and did not spend Sunday night in their own home as a result.

The attack was condemned by Gary Neville and his fellow pundits on Sky Sports' Super Sunday and by Alan Shearer on Match of the Day:

Grealish was able to continue after the incident and went on to score the decisive goal in the 1-0 win.

A steward appeared to kick out at the Villa captain amid his celebrations with the travelling supporters and was seen being led away by West Midlands police, who confirmed speaking to the steward in question.

No offence relating to that incident was reported to the police, but Birmingham said they are looking into it themselves as "part of a thorough and wide-ranging investigation into the events" that occurred.