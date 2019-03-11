What's Next After Explosive Fallout PPV; Preview for March 11 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an explosive Fastlane pay-per-view that saw the final stand of The Shield, a successful title defense by women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, and Becky Lynch cash her ticket to WrestleMania 35 thanks to unexpected assistance from Ronda Rousey, WWE Raw rolls into Pittsburgh Monday for the latest stop on the road to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Not only are all of the most prominent stars from Sunday's extravaganza expected in attendance, so too are Triple H and Batista.

What will the COO have to say when he confronts his former protege and the man who brutalized "Nature Boy" Ric Flair two weeks ago?

Find out with this preview of what is sure to be a newsworthy episode of the company's flagship show.

Batista and Triple H: Face to Face

Two weeks after brutalizing Ric Flair on his 70th birthday, Batista returns to Raw to confront Triple H.

The Animal most certainly has the attention of his mentor, who cut a blistering and emotional promo a week ago demanding the Hollywood star return to Raw to face him man-to-man Monday night.

He will, intensifying a program that will certainly culminate in a second WrestleMania showdown between the Superstars on April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The question is whether or not Monday's showdown becomes physical.

Triple H suffered a torn pectoral muscle last November at WWE's Crown Jewel event. There is no telling if he is completely healed yet and if not, it would be incredibly risky to book a physical angle in which he could be further injured before he is slated for such a high-profile WrestleMania bout.

This makes it that much more likely that Monday's face-to-face is used to explain Batista's actions while setting up the main event-worthy match.

What's Next for the Raw Women's Championship Feud?

Ronda Rousey interfered in Sunday's match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, delivering a knee drop to the former and drawing the disqualification that cashed The Man's ticket to WrestleMania.

Now officially defending her Raw Women's Championship against Lynch and Flair in a Triple Threat match on wrestling's biggest stage, what will Rousey have to say as she arrives in Pittsburgh for this week's Raw?

If her actions are any indication, it will likely involve wanting to get her hands on both women at WrestleMania to prove who the best is once and for all. After being tormented, attacked and beaten down by Lynch and Flair over the last six months, Rousey will look to silence the critics and beat her two biggest foes on wrestling's grandest stage.

After having her shot at a singles match ruined by the champion, though, expect Flair to be seeking vengeance as the flagship show hits the airwaves Monday.

Intercontinental Championship Match

The rivalry between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley will write its latest chapter Monday as The Extraordinary Man defends the Intercontinental Championship against The All Mighty in the only match officially announced for Monday's show.

Balor will be fresh having had the night off Sunday while Lashley enters the match beaten and battered after him, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre were defeated by The Shield in a hard-hitting, high impact Fastlane main event.

The champion has been on a roll of late and taking the title off of him here just to put it back on Lashley would diminish his accomplishments while hot-shotting the championship again.

Balor should retain but do not be surprised if another Superstar steps up to the proverbial plate and challenges him, setting up a WrestleMania program over the coveted singles title.

What Now for The Shield?

After what was billed as the last go-round for The Shield Sunday night, we know Seth Rollins will focus his attention on Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship on this Road to WrestleMania. What we don't know is what awaits Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

It would be of no great surprise whatsoever if Ambrose does not have a significant role on the WrestleMania card, especially if he actually is leaving WWE when his contract runs out. For Reigns, though, it is becoming increasingly difficult to single out a high enough profile match that would suit his star power.

Does he work Corbin or McIntyre in what would essentially be a throw-away undercard match? Maybe he squares off with a returning John Cena in a match that would be little more than a one-off.

Perhaps we get a rare Raw vs. SmackDown match in which he battles an underutilized blue brand star.

Just four weeks out from the biggest show of the year, whatever he does, expect the story to begin Monday night.