Watch Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Soar Through the Air for Epic Alley-Oop Dunk

Derrick Jones Jr. produced one of the biggest throwdowns of the 2018-19 NBA season with his alley-oop Sunday against the Toronto Raptors:

The Miami Heat forward took a bad lob from Bam Adebayo and turned it into two points with a forceful slam.

Although he might not have technically dunked the ball, he displayed some incredible athleticism to go against his body before twisting back toward the basket. The in-game jam might have been more impressive than anything he did as a Slam Dunk Contest participant a couple of years ago.

Jones finished with four points in the 125-104 loss to Toronto at AmericanAirlines Arena.