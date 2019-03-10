Watch Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Soar Through the Air for Epic Alley-Oop Dunk

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Miami. The Raptors won 125-104. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Derrick Jones Jr. produced one of the biggest throwdowns of the 2018-19 NBA season with his alley-oop Sunday against the Toronto Raptors:

  1. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  2. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  3. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  4. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  5. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  6. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  7. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  8. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  9. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  10. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  11. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  12. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  13. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  14. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  15. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  16. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  17. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  18. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  19. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  20. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

Right Arrow Icon

The Miami Heat forward took a bad lob from Bam Adebayo and turned it into two points with a forceful slam.

Although he might not have technically dunked the ball, he displayed some incredible athleticism to go against his body before twisting back toward the basket. The in-game jam might have been more impressive than anything he did as a Slam Dunk Contest participant a couple of years ago.

Jones finished with four points in the 125-104 loss to Toronto at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Related

    Report: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on KAT

    Karl-Anthony Towns (knee inflammation) will not play tonight as a precaution

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on KAT

    Karl-Anthony Towns (knee inflammation) will not play tonight as a precaution

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Heat Fall to Raptors at Home, 125-104

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Heat Fall to Raptors at Home, 125-104

    Hot Hot Hoops
    via Hot Hot Hoops

    JVG: Lakers Should Explore LeBron Trade 🤨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JVG: Lakers Should Explore LeBron Trade 🤨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Bright Spot for NBA's Tanking Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Bright Spot for NBA's Tanking Teams

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report