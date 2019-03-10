Former WWE Manager Yusuke 'Wally' Yamaguchi Dies at Age 60

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

Wrestlers fight during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European tour, on April 22, 2016. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Former wrestling manager Yusuke "Wally" Yamaguchi has died, WWE announced Saturday.

Fans of WWE's Attitude Era will remember Yamaguchi as the leader of the Kaientai faction, which consisted of Japanese wrestlers. Kaientai's most famous feud was against Val Venis after Venis slept with Yamaguchi's wife in the storyline. At one point, Yamaguchi had threatened to cut off Venis' genitals.

Figure Four Online'sDave Meltzer noted Yamaguchi also built a name for himself outside of WWE through his work with Gong Magazine, a weekly wrestling magazine in Japan. WWE added that the 60-year-old was a referee and road agent for multiple promotions in Japan and at one time worked for WWE as an intermediary between the company and Japan.

According to Meltzer, Yamaguchi had a "serious stroke" in 2017.

Yamaguchi's brother, Shun, currently works for WWE as a Japanese-language announcer during pay-per-view broadcasts.

Related

    WWE Issues Statement on Death of Wally Yamaguchi

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Issues Statement on Death of Wally Yamaguchi

    Paul Davis
    via Wrestling News

    WWE Fastlane Updated Recap

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Fastlane Updated Recap

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Gallows, Anderson to Leave After Rejecting New Contracts

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Gallows, Anderson to Leave After Rejecting New Contracts

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Fastlane Matches That Will Have Biggest WM Impact

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Fastlane Matches That Will Have Biggest WM Impact

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report