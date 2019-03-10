Maurizio Sarri 'Confident' Chelsea Will Secure Top-4 Finish Despite Wolves Draw

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he's "confident" the Blues will secure a top-four finish despite dropping points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Sarri's men needed a stoppage-time goal from Eden Hazard to rescue a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, and the Italian told a post-match press conference his team need to move on from the draw:

"When you have only 10 matches, every match you're not able to win is a missed opportunity.

"Today was a great opportunity but we were not able to gain three points. In the last six matches, we won four and drew the other two, so there is a little consistency in this moment. We have to think only to the next match. We need to recover two points immediately.

"As I said before, we are in the moment of consistency. We have only to continue. We are confident of course. We have to be confident."

The result leaves Chelsea in sixth place in the table but only three points behind Arsenal in fourth place and four behind Tottenham Hotspur in third. The Blues also have a game in hand over their rivals.

Sarri has been criticised for his refusal to switch tactics this season but made changes to his formation against Wolves in search of an equaliser:

Yet Chelsea need a moment of quality from Hazard to salvage a point as he maintained his excellent form:

However, television presenter Gary Lineker doubts it will be enough to get Chelsea a top-four finish:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered his view:

The season's culmination promises to be exciting with Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United battling it out for two places in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea do still have some tough fixtures remaining. They travel to Anfield to take on title-chasing Liverpool in April and must face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sarri will also have to juggle the demands of the UEFA Europa League, with Chelsea looking in good shape to qualify for the quarter-finals after a first leg last-16 win over Dynamo Kiev.